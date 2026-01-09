Editor's Review The United States has announced a partial suspension of visa issuance for Tanzanian nationals.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, the embassy said the suspension covers both nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories, while outlining a set of exceptions.

"In line with Presidential Proclamation 10998, as of January 1, 2026, the United States is partially suspending visa issuance to Tanzanian nationals for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas," the statement read.

The embassy outlined the categories of applicants who may still be eligible for visas despite the suspension, noting that these are limited and specific exceptions under US law and policy.

"Limited exceptions are for Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran; Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension; Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D); Participants in certain major sporting events; and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)," the statement added.

Addressing concerns about the status of visas issued before the new rules take effect, the US Embassy in Tanzania emphasized that the proclamation does not cancel existing visas.

However, it cautioned that while applications and interviews can still proceed, eligibility for issuance or entry may be affected.

"No visas issued before January 1, 2026, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation. Nationals of Tanzania may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, the United States government announced that it has suspended all assistance programs benefiting Somalia.

In a statement Wednesday, January 8, the US Department of State said the decision followed reports implicating senior Somali government officials in the destruction of a US-funded World Food Programme warehouse and the illegal seizure of large quantities of food aid.

"The US is deeply concerned by reports that the Federal Government of Somalia officials have destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally seized 76 metric tons of donor-funded food aid for vulnerable Somalis.

"The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance," the statement read.

The US government stated that, as a direct consequence of these actions, it had halted all ongoing assistance programs benefiting Somalia and made it clear that aid would only resume if Somali authorities took responsibility and corrective action.

"The State Department has paused all ongoing U.S. assistance programs which benefit the Somali Federal Government. Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps," the statement added.