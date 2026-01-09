Editor's Review The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has suspended train services on the Nairobi-Limuru route.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has suspended train services on the Nairobi-Limuru route.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, KRC announced that the commuter train, which operates on the route in the mornings and evenings, will not run on Friday, January 9, 2026.

The corporation said the suspension of the train services to Limuru is due to unavoidable circumstances.

“The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service train that normally plies the Nairobi Central station to Limuru route in the morning and evening will not run tomorrow, January 9, 2026, due to unavoidable circumstances,” read part of KRC’s statement.

The corporation noted that train services on the route will resume on Monday, January 12, 2026.

File image of a Kenya Railways train.

KRC also issued an apology to its customers who will be affected by the temporary suspension.

“Service will resume on Monday, January 12, 2026. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” KRC added.

This comes months after the corporation suspended 4 train services within Nairobi.

In a statement on June 25, 2025, Kenya Railways announced a temporary suspension of Nairobi - Ruiru, Nairobi -Embakasi Village, Nairobi - Lukenya, and Nairobi – Syokimau train services.

KRC explained that the services were suspended due to the anti-government protests at the time.

"We wish to notify members of the public that commuter train services for Nairobi- Ruiru, Nairobi-Embakasi village, Nairobi Lukenya, and Nairobi Syokimau have been temporarily suspended.

"We are compelled to take these precautionary measures because the safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us," the service provider stated.

KRC pointed out that as a safety precaution, the train operations were temporarily halted until a time when it was determined that it is safe.

"We will advise you once normal services resume. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," read the statement in part.