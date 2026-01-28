Editor's Review Mshwari requested Aballah to withdraw the post and politely called on Kenyans to stop circulating the video.

Mshwari denounced claims of fraud by a customer, who made a social media post claiming that money was withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

In a statement dated January 27, Mshwari stated that it had launched investigations and established that the customer named Brian Aballah had been contacted by customer care when money was debited from his account.

"Following a review of the matter, we wish to clarify that our Customer Experience team has engaged directly with the customer referenced in these posts, and we wish to confirm that the allegations are factually incorrect and inconsistent with the customeraccount records," the statement read in part.

The firm maintained that it its platform was not only safe and trustworthy, but also complied with the regulations of the banking industry.

"M-Shwari is regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya and trusted by millions of Kenyanswith their savings. We remain committed to serving our customers with reliable financial services and safeguarding their money.

"We are also committed to transparency, fair and constructive engagement. Customers are encouraged to engage directly with our support teams should youwish to review your account records or resolve any genuine discrepancies," Mshwari noted.

Aballah claimed that money had been withdrawn from his Mshwari account had been withdrawn without his knowledge, and there was no evidence of the transaction. He then complained to Mshwari, only to be told that the money had been used to pay for a loan.

The customer reported that he was informed that a number registered under his identification card number had taken a loan, which was defaulted on. Due process was undertaken to recover the funds.

Nonetheless, Aballah claimed that when he tried to search the number, the user's name was registered to a lady. He stated that the line has been out of reach and went to voicemail whenever he tried to call.

He went on to claim that money was no longer safe on Mshwari, citing that the money can be withdrawn at any time. The firm has since debunked the claim and maintained that he had been contacted throughout the process.