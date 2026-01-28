Editor's Review The MP accused the Ministry of Education of having a Principal Secretary who lacks understanding of what is happening in schools and institutions across the country.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has hit out at senior leadership within the Ministry of Education, accusing them of being disconnected from realities facing schools across the country.

Addressing Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on Wednesday, January 28, the MP questioned the effectiveness and awareness of Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

“You have the most clueless PS in the ministry of education. He only sits in Nairobi and has no idea on what happens on the ground. Get out of your offices in Nairobi, go to the ground and deal with the problems there," he said.

This comes months after Ichung’wah dismissed reports claiming that he threatened President William Ruto with impeachment.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 20, Ichung’wah insisted that Parliament respects Ruto as the President and the leader of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

He urged Kenyans to treat the reports circulating online as fabricated stories aimed at gaining publicity.

"Ignore all these fake news from the gutter press designed to generate following for their 'githeri' media outfits.

"While the Constitution gives Parliament immense powers as the legislature, we do not threaten anybody, let alone the President, who is our team leader," he said.

Ichung'wah explained that Parliament remains committed to its constitutional role while working hand in hand with the Executive.

The MP added that the President has every right to call out what he thinks needs to be rectified in Parliament.

"We work independently but with complementary roles to deliver on our agenda. That is what we are focused on and respect William Samoei Ruto not just as the President but also as our team leader.

"As President, he has every right to state his views on any subject, including the work of the legislature, and call out what he may think needs to be rectified. That is the role he plays as President. We respect that as much as we appreciate our role in the oversight of the other arms of Government," he added.

In conclusion, Ichung’wah echoed Ruto’s recent remarks on safeguarding the dignity and integrity of Parliament

"As a legislature, we also recognise the need to uphold the dignity and integrity of the institution of Parliament as the President has stated. Now, this gutter media can’t interpret that. They look for what will sell their online tabloids," he concluded.