Pepeta has announced the launch of its new USSD service, allowing users to bet without bundles.

By dialing *457#, customers can now access the platform without needing a smartphone or an internet connection, a move the company says is designed to keep users in the game regardless of their data situation.

Pepeta said the service is built for moments when users run out of data bundles or are in areas with limited connectivity.

"We’ve all been there; the big game is about to start, you have the perfect prediction, but your data bundle just ran out. Pepeta’s new USSD service is the ultimate 'bet without bundles' solution. By simply dialing *457#, you can access a full suite of features without needing a smartphone or an internet connection," the company said.

By dialing the code, customers can deposit and withdraw funds, place bets on both pre-match and live games, check their balances, and access customer care services without going online.





The introduction of the USSD code comes as Pepeta also confirms the full integration of Airtel Money into its ecosystem.

The platform describes this as a double-win for users, particularly those who prefer the reliability of Airtel’s mobile wallet.

According to Pepeta, for a long time, many Airtel users experienced friction when trying to fund their accounts.

"For the longest time, many Airtel users felt the 'friction' of having to find alternative ways to fund their accounts. Those days are over. Pepeta has fully integrated Airtel Money into its ecosystem, making the experience seamless from the moment you join," the company added.

With the integration now complete, new users can register using their Airtel phone numbers, while deposits through Airtel Money are processed instantly with zero reported errors, ensuring funds are available when needed.

The company noted that the expansion ensures every Kenyan with an Airtel SIM card has access to the platform.

According to Pepeta, the combination of Airtel Money and USSD access is part of its mission to localize the gaming experience.

"Pepeta’s mission has always been about localizing the gaming experience. By combining the financial flexibility of Airtel Money with the data-free convenience of USSD, Pepeta is removing the barriers that stand between you and your next big win.

"It’s faster, more inclusive, and, most importantly, built for the way Kenyans actually live and play," the company further said.https://pepeta.com/