Editor's Review Senator Samson Cherargei has called for investigations into the alleged involvement of police officers in debt recovery operations in Mosoriot Village, Chesumei, Nandi County.

Senator Samson Cherargei has called for investigations into the alleged involvement of police officers in debt recovery operations in Mosoriot Village, Chesumei, Nandi County.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, February 18, the Nandi senator raised concern over reports that officers from Mosoriot Police Station raided homes on January 16 and 17 and confiscated dairy cows over alleged unpaid debts.

Cherarkey said the reported actions had caused anxiety among residents and raised serious questions about the legality of police participation in civilian debt recovery processes.

He asked the relevant committee to provide a comprehensive update on the status of investigations into the incidents, including the agencies leading the probe, the timelines involved, and any interim or final findings.

Cherargei sought clarification on whether the involvement of police officers in the seizure and repossession of dairy cows was lawful and in line with existing legal and procedural frameworks governing enforcement and recovery of debts.

He also requested details of any disciplinary, administrative, or criminal action taken against the officers involved, should investigations establish misconduct or abuse of authority.

In addition, Cherargei asked the committee to disclose the number of similar incidents reported by members of the public to the National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, together with the findings and status of investigations in each case.

File image of Senator Samson Cherargei

He further called for information on the safeguards and oversight mechanisms currently in place to prevent misuse of police authority in civil debt recovery matters, including enforcement measures supporting those safeguards and any gaps identified.

Earlier in the month, Cherargei slammed the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after he ordered administrative action against 6 senior police officers following an assault on young men at a pool hall in Nandi Hills town.

In a statement on Saturday, January 31, Cherargei said administrative action cannot be taken where criminal acts have allegedly been committed.

The Nandi Senator insisted that the police officers who assaulted the young men in Nandi Hills town should be arrested and prosecuted, together with their superiors.

“The canning and brutalization of young men playing a pool game at Nandi Hills Town, Nandi County, are criminal actions worth arrests and prosecution as per the criminal law.

“We need immediate arrest and prosecution of the said police officers plus their superiors who committed the acts of criminality by beating up youth playing pool who had not committed any offence,” he stated.

Cherargei termed the administrative action ordered by IG Kanja a cheap public relations exercise, saying he would not accept it until arrests and prosecutions are carried out.

Further, he took issue with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), accusing it of engaging in public relations while victims continue to suffer trauma.

“IG Kanja and IPOA must appear before the Senate to be held accountable over this abuse of human rights and violation of the rule of law on police brutality and harassment,” added the Nandi Senator.