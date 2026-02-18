Editor's Review The leader announced that he had dropped his presidential bid in favour of Matiang'i.

Jubilee Party presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i has announced a cooperation deal with the Party of National Unity(PNU).

Matiang'i met with PNU Party Leader Peter Munya on Wednesday, February 18, and the two have agreed to formally work together.

As part of the deal, PNU has agreed not to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

"PNU has endorsed Dr Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election. Matiang’i represents discipline in public service, courage in decision-making, and a track record of results in education reform, security coordination, and public administration," the Jubilee Party wrote.

The Jubilee Party stated that the partnership was a commitment to rescue the economy, restore dignity to public institutions, empower young people, and return honesty to government.

PHOTO | COURTESY PNU's Peter Munya meets Jubilee Presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i on February 18, 2026.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni lauded the political pact, terming it a sacrifice for the greater good.

"There comes a moment in the life of every nation when patriotism must rise above personality, when country must be placed firmly above individual ambition.

"The journey ahead will demand courage, unity, and truth. But today, we choose nation over noise, integrity over intrigue, and hope over hollow slogans," Kioni wrote.

Earlier, Jubilee Party had insisted that Matiang'i was better placed to lead the charge to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

Kioni declared that the party would undertake a campaign drive to popularise the party and amass a huge following.

He argued that numbers will be a crucial factor when the United Opposition sits down and selects its presidential flagbearer.

Matiang'i will face off with Eugene Wamalwa, David Maraga, Rigathi Gachagua, and Martha Karua for a chance to face Ruto on the ballot.