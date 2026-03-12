Editor's Review The Bank told customers that a team had been deployed to address the issue.

Equity Bank Kenya on Thursday, March 12, alerted its members of a temporary service downtime with its contact centre number.

In a statement issued by the bank, it explained that the service disruption was caused by technological hitches.

Equity Bank stated that a team had been deployed to resolve the issue and restore services for the smooth running of operations.

"Our Contact Centre number, 0763 000 000, is experiencing intermittent service downtime. Our technical team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Bank informed customers to get in touch through social media on its official Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn accounts.

A screenshot of the alert sent by Equity Bank to its members on March 12, 2026.



Customers have been advised that they can get assistance by calling 100 using their Equitel lines or writing emails to the bank.

The financial institution expressed gratitude to its clients for their patience during the downtime.

The statement came after several customers lamented about being unable to access the bank through the contact number provided.

"I have been contacting you since yesterday, and all I am getting is just being ignored," one member complained.

In response to the alert, a section of customers thanked the bank for giving them a heads-up on the system downtime and its effort to address it.

Notably, a customer expressed concerns over the system downtime, stating that it was the second in as many months.

"The other day, it was a system issue; today, it is the contact number. We are losing it," Kimeu Mweene commented on Facebook.