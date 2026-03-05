Editor's Review Police Officers have rescued 70 foreign nationals from a suspected human trafficking syndicate in Ruai, Nairobi.

In an update on Thursday, March 5, the Kenya Police Service (KPS) said the foreigners were rescued following a tip-off.

According to KPS, the 70 victims, who include 66 Ethiopians and 4 Eritreans, had been locked up inside a house in Ruai.

During the operation, police officers arrested a Kenyan who is suspected of being behind the human trafficking ring.

One Kenyan suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

"The victims include 66 Ethiopians and 4 Eritreans. One Kenyan suspect was arrested in connection with the case,” KPS said.

Further, the service urged members of the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities,” KPS added.

This comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Festus Arasa Omwamba in connection with operating a human trafficking syndicate.

The DCI said the suspect was apprehended on February 25 by detectives based at Moyale Police Station.

The 33-year-old had been on the police radar over alleged involvement in trafficking vulnerable individuals out of the country.

DCI noted that Omwamba is part of the syndicate targeting unsuspecting job seekers with offers of legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.

“Festus is believed to be a key player in a more extensive human trafficking syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals by promising them legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.

“However, upon arrival, these unsuspecting victims find themselves trapped in illegal and perilous jobs, stripping them of their dignity and safety,” DCI stated.

The suspect was taken to police custody before being arraigned in court and charged with human trafficking.