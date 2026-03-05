Editor's Review A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded a mission visit to Kenya after holding discussions with government officials and stakeholders.

The delegation, led by IMF Mission Chief for Kenya Haimanot Teferra, was in Nairobi from February 24 to March 4.

The team held meetings with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge, and their teams to review recent economic developments and discuss Kenya’s policy agenda in the context of the authorities’ program request.

During the visit, the IMF team also held engagements with officials from other government ministries, independent oversight institutions, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, financial sector players, and development partners.

Teferra said the discussions focused on economic trends and potential risks facing the country.

"The IMF staff team engaged with the authorities on recent macroeconomic and policy developments and key risks, including potential spillovers from developments in the Middle East. Discussions highlighted the need to strengthen fiscal discipline, enhance fiscal credibility, and build resilience to external shocks," she said.

Teferra added that improving governance and efficiency in the public sector would be important in supporting the reforms under discussion.

"These efforts should be supported by strengthened governance and greater public sector efficiency. Discussions with the authorities will continue during the upcoming IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings," she added.

Teferra also expressed appreciation to Kenyan authorities and stakeholders for their cooperation during the mission.

"The team thanks the authorities and other key stakeholders for their hospitality, candid engagement, and support during the visit," the statement concluded.

The meeting comes months after an IMF delegation led by Teferra concluded its mission to Kenya following a two-week visit that ran from September 25 to October 9.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 10, 2025, the IMF said the visit, which took place in Nairobi, was aimed at assessing the country’s current economic landscape.

According to the IMF, the visit was also aimed at initiating discussions on future government policies and strategies that could form the basis of a new IMF-supported program.

During the mission, the IMF team held high-level meetings with President William Ruto, Mbadi, and Thugge, alongside their respective teams.

The delegation also engaged members of Parliament, officials from various government agencies, representatives of civil society organizations, the financial sector, private businesses, and Kenya’s development partners.

Teferra noted that the mission made tangible progress in reviewing Kenya’s economic and financial sector developments, as well as in outlining discussions on a possible reform agenda.

"The IMF staff team made progress in taking stock of the latest macroeconomic and financial sector developments, assessing the economic outlook, and holding initial discussions with the Kenyan authorities and other stakeholders on a reform agenda that could pave the way for an IMF-supported program.

"The policy priorities include measures to enhance fiscal policy credibility, ensure sustainability of public finances and debt, and minimize fiscal, financial, and external sector risks as well as ways to enhance governance, transparency, and efficiency in the public sector," she said.

Teferra added that the discussions were open and constructive, reiterating the IMF's commitment to partnering with Kenya.

"We welcome the Kenyan authorities’ candid engagement and remain steadfast in our commitment to partnering with Kenya to secure a more robust, sustainable, and inclusive economic future for all Kenyans," she added.

Teferra further expressed appreciation for the collaboration and hospitality extended to the IMF team throughout the visit.

"We thank the authorities and all our partners, representatives of the private sector, civil society, development partners and other stakeholders in Kenya, for their hospitality, and the constructive discussions and support during the visit," she further said.