Apr 01, 2026 at 07:43 AM

Editor's Review Secretbet Kenya is a platform that lets people easily check football odds and bet on sports using their phones. The platform offers quick account setup and mobile payment via M-PESA.

Secretbet Kenya is a platform that lets people easily check football odds and bet on sports using their phones. The platform offers quick account setup and mobile payment via M-PESA.

If you’re new to Secretbet, this guide will show you how to sign up, add money with M-PESA, look at the betting options, and decide if it’s good for you.

How to Create Your Secretbet Account

The registration process is quick and does not require many steps. You just need simple personal information and an active phone number.

Step-by-step registration process:

1. Visit the official website

Open your browser and go to the Secretbet homepage. Make sure you are on the correct site before entering your details.

2. Click on “Register.”

Look for the sign-up button on the homepage. This will open the Secretbet registration form.

3. Choose your sign-up method - one-click, your phone number, email, or social media. Then pick your country and currency, and add a promo code if you have one.

4. Finish registration: Agree to the terms and conditions, then click the Register button.

5. Confirm your account

You may receive a verification code via SMS. Enter the code to complete your registration.

6. Log in and access your dashboard

Once your account is active, you can log in and start exploring the platform.

Signing up only takes a few minutes. Once you’re done, you can add money to your account and start placing bets right away.

How to Deposit and Withdraw on Secretbet via M-PESA

How to deposit via M-PESA:

1. Log in to your account

Go to your account dashboard and open the deposit section.

2. Select M-PESA as your payment method

Choose the M-PESA option from the available payment methods.

3. Enter the deposit amount

Type the amount you want to fund your account with.

(Minimum deposit is 50KES.)

4. Use the Paybill details provided

Secretbet will display a Paybill number (200200) and an account reference.

• Open your M-PESA menu

• Select “Lipa na M-PESA”

• Choose “Paybill”

• Enter the Paybill number

• Enter your account number (as shown on Secretbet)

• Input the amount and confirm

5. Confirm the payment

After you finish the process, the money should show up in your betting account in a short time.

How to withdraw using M-PESA

1. Go to the withdrawal section

Log in and navigate to the withdrawal page.

2. Enter your withdrawal amount

Input how much you want to withdraw.

(Minimum withdrawal 500KES.)

3. Confirm your M-PESA number

Ensure the number linked to your account is correct.

4. Submit your request

After confirmation, the request will be processed.

5. Wait for processing

Once you complete the steps, the funds will appear in your M-PESA wallet shortly.

Sports Markets and Features Available on Secretbet

Secretbet offers a range of sports and betting options that are commonly followed by users who look into betting sites in Kenya.

Available sports:

• Football (major leagues and international competitions)

• Basketball

• Tennis

• Esports

• Volleyball

• Ice Hockey

Football is usually the main focus, with a wide selection of matches available daily.

Common betting markets:

Standard markets are - match results, over/under, both teams to score, handicap, and correct score among others

These markets cover most betting needs without being overly complex.

Key features:

You can track real-time stats, place bets on the go with the mobile-friendly interface, and use the cashout option to settle a bet before the match ends.

Is Secretbet a Good Option for Kenyan Bettors

Secretbet Kenya is suited for users who want a straightforward betting experience without too many advanced tools or complicated layouts.

It works well for:

• Users who prefer mobile betting

• Those who want quick deposits using M-PESA

• Bettors who focus on football and common markets

• People who want a simple interface without distractions

Secretbet Kenya provides a simple entry point for users who want to register quickly, deposit via M-PESA, and start sports betting in Kenya without delays.

The registration process is short, payments are easy to handle, and the platform covers the most popular sports and markets. For many users, this is enough to get started without confusion.

Always check the latest payment details and limits directly on the platform before making transactions.