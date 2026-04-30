Editor's Review The government has entered into a new agreement that will see a AMSONS Group invest in the construction of specialised hospitals across nine counties.

The government has entered into a new agreement that will see AMSONS Group invest in the construction of specialised hospitals across nine counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Kenya's healthcare system.

Duale confirmed that AMSONS Group will build ten specialised mother-and-child hospitals in nine counties, including Nairobi and Kwale.

"As part of this commitment, the AMSONS Group is establishing ten specialised mother-and-child hospitals across nine key counties, including Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot, significantly strengthening frontline service delivery where it is needed most," the statement read.

Duale noted that the initiative complements the 'Mama na Mtoto Kwanza' approach, which prioritises mothers and children at the core of healthcare delivery systems.

"This effort is further supported by continental and global priorities. Through the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Initiative, Kenya is contributing to a coordinated global push to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths," the statement added.

File image of AMSONS Group CEO Edha Nahdi and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Duale refuted claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he holds a 17 percent shareholding in Convergence Network Solutions, a company linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, he asked Gachagua to produce the official CR12 document from the Business Registration Service (BRS), which lists the company’s directors and shareholders.

Duale noted that the document will prove he has no direct or indirect ownership of the company.

"You have alleged that I hold a 17% stake in Convergence Network Limited. I challenge you, once again, to produce the CR12 from the Business Registration Service.

"This official document clearly lists a company's shareholders and directors. It will confirm, without ambiguity, that I have no ownership, direct or indirect," he stated.

Duale also challenged Gachagua to produce evidence showing the government contracted a consortium to operate the SHA system at a cost of Ksh104 billion.

"This is a serious assertion. Table the contract, provide the figures, and let the public interrogate the facts," he stated.

According to Duale, Ksh104 billion tied to the consortium is not part of the government budget and is not funded by taxpayers.

He explained that the Ksh104 billion is the total projected service fee of the Health Integrated Digital System over the next 10 years.

"In simple terms, the Ksh104 billion is the total projected service fee over the next 10 years. Not a lump-sum government payment. It operates more like a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), where payment is spread over time based on services delivered," he noted.