Editor's Review Kenya Railways Corporation has issued a public advisory to passengers using the Madaraka Express, urging them to plan their journeys carefully amid ongoing heavy rains.

Kenya Railways Corporation has issued a public advisory to passengers using the Madaraka Express, urging them to plan their journeys carefully amid ongoing heavy rains.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 29, the corporation urged passengers to plan ahead to avoid missing their trains due to delays on the roads.

"Due to the ongoing heavy rains and traffic snarl-ups, passengers are advised to arrive at their departure station at least one (1) hour before the departure time indicated on their ticket," the notice read.

Kenya Railways said the early arrival is necessary to ensure passengers complete all required procedures on time.

"This will ensure a smooth and seamless experience during ticketing, security checks, and boarding," the notice added.

The agency also made it clear that train schedules will not be adjusted, stressing the importance of punctuality for all travellers.

"Kindly note that trains will depart strictly as scheduled. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to enhance service efficiency and punctuality," the notice concluded.

File image of an SGR train

This comes a week after Kenya Railways confirmed that passengers travelling on the SGR train can choose their seats when booking.

The firm disclosed that while the privilege of selecting seats while booking online is not only a preserve of Premium customers.

Kenya Railways explained that those travelling on First Class and Economy can also select their seats, but will have to book their tickets at the terminus.

They must physically visit any of the SGR railway stations and seek assistance from the staff at the counter.

"Seat selection is only available for First Class and Economy bookings when tickets are purchased over the counter at any Madaraka Express station," the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, Kenya Railways urged passengers to be wary of fraudsters purporting to sell railway tickets on its behalf.

"Beware of fraudsters impersonating Kenya Railways and luring unsuspecting members of the public into booking tickets through fake and unofficial booking platforms," the corporation cautioned.

The firm reiterated that all train bookings should be made through its official platforms, including the website, the USSD code and in-person bookings at the railway stations.

In recent upgrades to their coaches, the organisation revamped the seating designs of the economy coach.

Passengers no longer have to sit facing each other, and the table that separated them was also one away. All three-seaters face one direction, and the two-seaters are arranged in rows to face the opposite direction.

Kenya Railways also issued an update on the launch of its courier services, which would offer same-day deliveries along the Nairobi-Mombasa route.

It confirmed that the rollout would happen soon and assured customers of fast, safe and reliable services designed to meet their needs.