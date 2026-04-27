Editor's Review Safaricom has responded to customer concerns after users reported encountering an error while attempting to pay for their 5G Home subscriptions.

Safaricom has responded to customer concerns after users reported encountering an error while attempting to pay for their 5G Home subscriptions through the USSD payment option.

In an update on Monday, April 27, the company said the issue affected payments made via *400# under the 'Pay for Other' option.

In a clarification issued to guide customers, Safaricom explained that the problem stems from how users input their account numbers during the payment process.

"When paying for your 5G for Home subscription via *400#>Pay for Other and you get this error, don't tense.

"This error comes about when entering the account number. You should enter it as 712345678 omitting the 0," the company explained.

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

This comes over a week after Safaricom issued a public apology following widespread complaints from users over the performance of its My OneApp.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, the telco acknowledged that the rollout did not meet expectations and admitted to delivering a subpar user experience.

"To our customers, we owe you a sincere apology over the new My OneApp. We are sorry for giving you a poor experience," the statement read.

Safaricom conceded that many users encountered difficulties accessing and navigating the app, prompting an urgent internal review and response.

The company noted that the issues were more pronounced among roaming and diaspora users, as well as those whose devices automatically updated to the new version of the app.

"Many of you have experienced challenges while accessing the app and when you did, the experience fell short. Particularly, to our roaming and diaspora customers who have had more challenges logging into the new app, and for those who had auto-updates settings on their phones and were automatically moved to the new My OneApp. This is not what we promised, and for that we are sorry," the statement added.

Safaricom defended the original intention behind the My OneApp, stating that it was designed to unify services and enhance user convenience and overall experience.

"We built My OneApp to serve you better, bringing all Safaricom services into one place, with simple journeys, improved security and offering a better customer experience," the statement further read.

However, Safaricom admitted that user feedback has shown a clear gap between expectations and delivery, assuring customers that their concerns are being taken seriously and acted upon with urgency.

"We have gathered all the feedback, and we are treating your concerns with urgency. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues you have raised, so that whether you are in Kenya or abroad, you can seamlessly access and use My OneApp," the statement concluded.