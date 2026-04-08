Editor's Review TRM Holdings Limited has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Thika Road Mall is up for sale.

TRM Holdings Limited has dismissed claims circulating on social media that Thika Road Mall is up for sale.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the company termed the reports false and misleading, warning the public against engaging with the claims

"These posts are entirely false, unauthorised, and have no connection whatsoever to TRM Holdings or any of its directors, officers, or authorised representatives," the statement read.

The firm clarified that no process to sell the mall has been initiated or sanctioned.

"Thika Road Mall is not for sale. TRM Holdings has not instructed, appointed, or authorised any person, agent, or entity, including the entity referred to in the social media posts in question, to market, advertise, or negotiate the sale of the mall on its behalf," the statement added.

The company also issued a caution to the public and business community, noting that no reliance should be placed on any information contained in the posts.

"Members of the public and the business community are advised to disregard these posts in their entirety. No reliance should be placed on any information contained in them, and no enquiries should be directed to the individuals or entities referenced therein in connection with any purported sale," the statement further read.

The company warned that any dealings with parties claiming to represent the company would be at the individual’s own risk.

"TRM Holdings accepts no responsibility for any loss or inconvenience arising from dealings with any party claiming to act on its behalf in this regard," the statement continued.

File image of a Java House outlet at TRM

Reassuring tenants and customers, the company maintained that operations at the mall remain stable.

"TRM Holdings wishes to assure its tenants, partners, customers and the wider community that Thika Road Mall continues its business in a prudent and responsible manner.

"TRM Holdings reserves all its legal rights in respect of the unauthorized use of its name and the dissemination of false and misleading information concerning its assets," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, Kenya Airways has addressed reports of changes in its shareholding, including claims by some media houses that placed Kiharu MP Ndindgi Nyoro as the leading individual shareholder.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Department, KQ refuted claims that the National Treasury had increased its holdings above the 50% threshold.

The airline further denied news reports that the Employee Share Ownership Scheme (ESOP) had been wound up.

"We wish to clarify that this is not factual. Any significant change in shareholding is governed by the Shareholders Agreement and will be approved at a General Meeting of the shareholders," the statement read in part.

KQ revealed that the National Treasury and Economic Planning shareholding was 48.90 percent while the KQ Lenders Company 2017 Limited owned 36.30 percent of the shares.

Other shareholders include Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij (KLM) at 7.76 percent, Kenya Airways Employee Share Ownership Scheme at 2.44 per cent and individual and institutional investors who held 4.60 percent of the shares.

The national carrier explained that the KQ ESOP scheme was duly approved by shareholders, and its shares are not available for trading as they are held in trust for allocation to qualifying staff over time in line with the scheme's administration conditions.

Kenya Airways cautioned digital and print media outlets against publishing unverified, misleading, and sensational headlines whose impact goes beyond acceptable limits.

The airline argued that such reporting served no purpose other than creating baseless excitement and anxiety among our key stakeholders and the general public.

"Such misreporting and mispositioning of key facts about the Company risks not only misinforming the wider public regarding the status of the Company but also undermining the confidence the public and stakeholders have in the airline as well as its strategic positioning in the broader aviation sector," the statement added.