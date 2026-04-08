Editor's Review CCTV footage has revealed the moment Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was attacked at a Java House outlet in Kisumu.

CCTV footage has revealed the moment Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was attacked at a Java House outlet in Kisumu.

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, shows two men launching a violent assault on the legislator inside the hotel premises.

The CCTV obtained from the outlet shows two men, one wearing a cap, black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Senator.

The footage first shows the man in a cap hitting the senator, who was already on the ground, on the head as he visibly bleeds.

A staff member is seen attempting to intervene and stop the attack, but he is warned by one of the attackers, forcing him to back away.

It is at this point that the second man joins the assault, administering several kicks at the Senator, who tries to crawl into a different section of the restaurant.

However, the two overpower him and continue the attack, delivering multiple kicks and blows.

The assault only comes to an end after sustained efforts by members of staff, who eventually manage to stop the attackers.

File image of the Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi's attack

Meanwhile, Siaya Governor James Orengo has termed the attack a calculated and deliberate act.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, he dismissed claims that the incident that occurred at Java House in Western Mall, Kisumu, was incidental.

"The barbaric, early morning ambush on Linda Mwananchi, Principal and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, Western Mall in Kisumu, is a disgusting display of cowardice. Make no mistake, this was not a random act of violence," he said.

Orengo linked the incident to a broader pattern, suggesting that it was part of a sustained effort to intimidate certain political voices.

"This is a clearly coordinated and organized pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega Rally," he added.

Orengo also issued demands to law enforcement agencies, urging swift action and accountability following the attack.

"We demand that the police immediately produce the CCTV footage from Java House and ensure the culprits are brought to book without further delay," he demanded.

Orengo went on to warn against what he described as attempts to exploit ethnic divisions, particularly between the Luo and Luhya communities.

"Organizing this hit in the heart of Kisumu is a desperate and primitive attempt to incite tribal warfare between the Luo and Luhya communities, but we see through these dirty divide and rule tactics," he further said.

Orengo reaffirmed the resilience of the Linda Mwananchi movement despite the violent incidents.

"These cowardly acts will not stop us. To the planners and their goons, you are wasting your time because you cannot kill an idea whose time has come. Linda Mwananchi is a movement of the people, and this movement is unstoppable," he concluded.