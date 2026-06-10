Editor's Review President William Ruto on Tuesday, June 9, held talks with US President Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, in Norway.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, June 9, held talks with US President Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, in Norway.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, President Ruto said they discussed the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the US.

The two explored opportunities to expand the US-Kenyan commercial and investment opportunities.

Ruto and Boulos also discussed cooperation in regional stability and advancing peace and security.

“I had the pleasure of meeting President Trump’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, with whom I shared a platform during this year's Oslo Forum, in Norway. We discussed the strong and longstanding partnership between Kenya and the United States and explored opportunities to further deepen cooperation in advancing peace, security, economic growth, and regional stability,” said Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

During the meeting, President Ruto and Boulos also discussed the conflicts in Sudan, eastern DRC, and South Sudan.

“We reaffirmed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, regional cooperation, and coordinated international support in advancing durable solutions to these challenges and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region,” Ruto stated.

Further, the two discussed US-Kenya cooperation to respond to the Ebola virus outbreak.

Boulos thanked President Ruto for his steadfast partnership wth the US in responding to the disease.

“We discussed U.S.-Kenyan cooperation to respond to Ebola, and I thanked President Ruto for his steadfast partnership. Both of our nations have vital roles to play in fighting this outbreak and protecting our populations,” Boulos stated.

The Trump’s Senior Advisor disclosed that the US has contributed over $200 million (Ksh25.8 billion) in direct support to the Ebola response.

The meeting comes weeks after President Ruto held a phone call discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

During the talks, Rubio informed President Ruto that the US government intends to commit Ksh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

“The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya’s health system.

“The United States Government intends to commit $13.5 million toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts and has already committed to providing $112 million in bilateral assistance to the regional response,” the US Department of State said in a statement.