Editor's Review Ruto announced an increase in the minimum earnings affecting general and agricultural wages.

President William Ruto, on Friday, May 1, increased the minimum wage for Kenyans in the formal sector.

Speaking during the Labour Day Celebrations at Chavakali Boys' High School, Ruto reviewed the minimum wage upwards by 12 percent for general wages and 15 percent for agricultural wages.

"I am pleased to announce a 12 percent increase in general wages and a 15 percent increase in agricultural wages.

"To all Kenyan workers, Happy Labour Day. May we continue building this country together for this, and future generations," Ruto stated.

Earlier, Central Organisation for Trade Unions -Kenya (COTU-K) Francis Atwoli had requested the Head of State to increase the minimum wage by at least 23 percent.

President William Ruto addressing Kenyans during the Labour Day Celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.





Atwoli assured President William Ruto that the increase would put his government in a better position with workers and Kenyans at large if he made the adjustment.

"Your Excellency, if you gave us a 23 per cent minimum wage increase, your government would be stable.

"At one time, the late Mwai Kibaki gave us a 22, 18, and 14 percent minimum wage increase, and things went on well. I know your hand is bigger than that one," Atwoli stated.

Ruto assured Kenyans of his commitment to unite the country, and defended his partnership with ODM under the Broad-based Government.

He called on the Mulembe nation to support his re-election bid in 2027. He promised more development projects to the region, including the construction of a modern railway station.

The Head of State accused a section of the leaders in the United Opposition of sidelining the region, over their criticism of projects that would benefit the region, such as the expansion of the SGR and the dualization of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road.

Atwoli and Prime Crime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi charged the region to rally behind Ruto ahead of 2027.