Editor's Review MOJA Expressway has announced a temporary toll waiver for motorists using the Southern Bypass and the Eastern Bypass exits due to traffic disruption.

MOJA Expressway has announced a temporary toll waiver for motorists using the Southern Bypass and the Eastern Bypass exits due to traffic disruption.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the operator explained that the congestion has been caused by flooding along a stretch of the highway.

"Due to significant waterlogging along the A8 section, traffic congestion has occurred for vehicles traveling from Mlolongo toward the city center," the statement read.

MOJA Expressway said it is introducing the waiver as part of its public service response, allowing motorists to exit without charges through the bypass exits.

"In line with our commitment to public service and social responsibility, MOJA Expressway will temporarily waive toll fees for vehicles exiting via the Southern Bypass and the Eastern Bypass (Exit A) until the affected road sections are fully restored to normal traffic conditions," the statement added.

Motorists have also been advised on how to access the expressway and qualify for the waiver during the period of disruption.

"Motorists with travel needs may access the Expressway through any inbound entry point from Mlolongo toward the city. To qualify for the toll waiver, vehicles are required to exit via the Southern Bypass or Eastern Bypass Exit A," the statement concluded.

File image of the Nairobi Expressway

Elsewhere, a section of Mombasa Road has been rendered impassable following floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

In a statement on Friday, the Kenya Red Cross noted that rising water levels have resulted in flooding along the busy highway.

"Following heavy downpour, rising water levels have been reported along Mombasa Road (Eastern Bypass), resulting in flooding," the organisation stated.

The floods caused a major traffic snarl-up along the highway, stretching nearly three kilometres from Cabanas to Ole Sereni Hotel.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed some lorries submerged in floodwaters near Cabanas.

At the same time, flash floods have been reported near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, a vehicle was trapped in a ditch with occupants inside; however, all the people inside were successfully evacuated.

The organisation also said there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and marooned households in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga area.

Kenya Red Cross announced it has deployed a team to the area to assess the situation and response.

"In Mukuru kwa Njenga, there are unconfirmed reports of missing persons and marooned households. Kenya Red Cross Nairobi teams are en route for assessment and possible response," the statement read.

Further, the Kenya Red Cross mentioned that flooding from the Kandisi River along Magadi Road saw three individuals initially trapped in a lorry successfully rescued.

"Flash floods have also been reported in Moyale, Marsabit County. We remain on standby for possible search and rescue operations," the organisation added.