Editor's Review Kenya’s public discourse is often consumed by political drama. There are frequent loud debates, personality clashes, and manufactured controversies that generate heat but little light.

By Temba Otichil’lo

Kenya’s public discourse is often consumed by political drama. There are frequent loud debates, personality clashes, and manufactured controversies that generate heat but little light.

In this environment, it is easy to overlook the quiet, practical work being done to address the real challenges Kenyans face every day. Programmes like the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) and the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project Phase 2 (KISIP 2) may never trend on social media the way political spats do, but they are responding to real issues on the ground.

They may be small steps, but they are steps nevertheless.

Kenya has made significant progress in recent decades. Infrastructure has expanded, human capital outcomes have improved, and the services sector has grown. Yet one central challenge persists: the country is not creating enough quality jobs for its rapidly growing young population.

Each year, more than 800,000 young Kenyans enter the labour market, yet fewer than 100,000 formal jobs are created. Many young people remain trapped in low-productivity work with limited income security. When economic growth does not translate into jobs, it cannot deliver broad-based prosperity.

NYOTA, a government programme financially supported by the World Bank Group, is designed to address this reality. The programme supports young people through skills development, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship support, and income protection. Its focus is practical. It helps youth gain relevant capabilities, connect to labour market opportunities, and grow enterprises.

Consider Esther Karisa from Kilifi County, who once survived on irregular casual jobs. After receiving welding training through a previous youth employment programme, she built a stable livelihood and now employs others. No drama. No headlines. Just a life transformed through targeted support.

File image of a KISIP 2 event

NYOTA tackles the persistent mismatch between skills and labour market demand. Many employers struggle to find job-ready workers despite high unemployment. By strengthening technical and soft skills, supporting apprenticeships, and aligning training with market needs, the programme bridges this gap.

It also supports enterprise growth among micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, which employ the vast majority of Kenyan workers but are often held back by limited access to finance and restricted market linkages.

Through entrepreneurship support and business development services, NYOTA strengthens the capacity of youth-led businesses to expand. The programme further promotes inclusion by targeting women, low-income youth, and those in underserved regions who are routinely excluded from economic opportunities.

Separately, the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Programme (KISIP 2) responds to a different but equally pressing reality. Rapid urbanisation has outpaced the capacity of Kenyan cities to provide adequate housing and services. Millions of residents in informal settlements lack access to clean water, sanitation, reliable electricity, and secure land tenure. These are not abstract policy concerns but the daily lived experiences of working Kenyans.

KISIP 2 is a $165 million World Bank-funded initiative designed to improve living conditions, tenure security, and basic infrastructure for residents in urban informal settlements across all 47 Kenyan counties. By upgrading roads, drainage systems, water supply, and sanitation, and by formalising land rights, the programme gives families a foundation on which to build.

Secure tenure means households can invest in their homes. Functioning infrastructure means children can attend school without walking through sewage.

These are not glamorous interventions, but they change lives.

File image of KISIP 2 beneficiaries

What connects NYOTA and KISIP 2 is not a shared budget line or institutional framework. What connects them is a shared logic: that development happens through practical, ground-level action that responds to what Kenyans actually need.

One addresses the lack of jobs and skills. The other addresses the lack of basic services and security in the places people live. Both reject the notion that progress requires spectacle.

International experience confirms this approach. Jobs expand when firms invest, innovate, and connect to larger markets. Communities stabilise when residents have secure tenure and functioning services.

Neither outcome is achieved through political theatre. Both require sustained, patient investment in people and places.

Kenya’s longer-term priorities reinforce this case. As the country advances digital transformation, expands value addition in agriculture, and pursues green growth in renewable energy and climate-smart production, demand for skilled workers and functional urban spaces will only increase.

Programmes like NYOTA and KISIP 2 lay the groundwork for that future. They do so quietly, incrementally, but meaningfully.

These are not perfect programmes. No large-scale intervention ever is. But they represent a commitment to addressing real constraints rather than chasing political applause. They are evidence that, beneath the noise, serious work is being done - and can continue to be done.

Kenya’s youth are its greatest asset. With the right skills, opportunities, and living conditions, they can drive innovation, enterprise, and transformation. That will not happen through drama or sloganeering. It will happen through programmes that show up where the problems are and do the work.

Small steps, but steps nevertheless. That is the Kenya we strive for - a Kenya where growth works for all.

Temba is a commentator on social enterprise. Email. [email protected]