Editor's Review President William Ruto on Tuesday, June 16, held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in France.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, June 16, held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a statement, President Ruto said the meeting took place at the sidelines of the ongoing G7 Summit in Évian, France.

During the talks, President Ruto and Zelensky reviewed the progress of the Kenya–Ukraine relations.

The two leaders explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, and food security.

President Ruto and Zelensky also agreed to fast-track the establishment of a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa.

File image of President William Ruto during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France. We reviewed progress in Kenya–Ukraine relations and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, and food security.

“We also agreed to fast-track plans for the establishment of a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa to strengthen regional food security and help address supply shortages across East Africa,” Ruto stated.

Further, President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Russia–Ukraine conflict through dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter.

President Ruto also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

The Head of State said they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration in multilateral forums.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to deepening bilateral ties and working together in multilateral forums to advance the aspirations of the Global South, including inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a more equitable international order,” Ruto said.

President Ruto jetted out of the country on Monday, June 15, to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The high-level summit, which began on Monday, is set to come to an end on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Monday said President Ruto will hold bilateral meetings with several Heads of State and Government on the sidelines of the event to strengthen strategic partnerships, deepen economic cooperation, and mobilise investments.

“The engagements will focus on attracting investment into manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, housing, healthcare, digital services and value-added exports, while unlocking opportunities under the National Infrastructure Fund to support economic growth, create jobs and improve livelihoods for Kenyans,” Mohamed stated.