Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Sindo ESP Market in Suba South, Homa Bay County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Sindo ESP Market in Suba South, Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, PS Omollo said the project is 85 percent complete.

The Interior PS noted that the project is being implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

File image of the Sindo ESP Market in Homa Bay.

According to Omollo, the construction of the market is part of the government's plan to support. livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"The Sindo ESP Market, Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, is taking shape as a cornerstone of H.E. President William Samoei Ruto's investment in the Blue Economy and infrastructure that supports livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"Implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development - Kenya, the project is now approximately 85% complete,” read part of the statement.

PS Omollo highlighted that the market will directly benefit fisherfolk and small traders by enhancing market access and providing value addition facilities.

Once complete, the two-storey market will host over 400 traders in an organised and secure environment, offering efficient spaces for storage, processing, and sale of fish and other products.

File image of ongoing construction of the Sindo ESP Market in Homa Bay.

"The two-storey market, once complete, will host over 400 traders in a clean, organised and secure environment, offering efficient spaces for storage, processing, and sale of fish and other Blue Economy products," said PS Omollo.

The market will also feature supporting amenities including an ICT hub, cold storage for fish preservation, a lactating room, administrative offices, and a children's playground.

It will further have a social hall, kitchen, and ablution facilities, all designed to create a safe, productive, and community-oriented trading hub.

File image of the aerial view of the Sindo ESP Market.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo announced the completion of the Rodi Kopany ESP Market in Homa Bay.

In a statement on Sunday, May 31, PS Omollo said the market, which is located at Rodi Kopany junction, is awaiting commissioning.

“The Rodi Kopany ESP Market, strategically located at Rodi Kopany junction in Homa Bay County, is now complete and awaiting commissioning,” read the statement in part.

File image of the Sindo ESP Market in Homa Bay.

The Interior PS noted that the market will transition hundreds of small-scale traders from informal open-air stalls into a secure, organized, and all-weather trading environment.

Omollo highlighted that the facility is equipped with modern amenities aimed at supporting traders and value addition.

The facility also has an ICT hub, community hall, mothers' room, dry store, and a central food court, which will improve the working environment for traders.