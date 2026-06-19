Editor's Review The National Assembly has passed the Finance Bill 2026, paving the way for Presidential assent.

Members of Parliament have passed the Finance Bill 2026 in the National Assembly, paving the way for Presidential assent.

The Finance Bill 2026 was approved on Thursday, June 18 night during its third reading following an electronic vote.

A total of 122 lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation while 40 opposed it. No MP abstained in the vote.

“The results of the vote are as follows: on the third reading of the finance bill, the ayes, electronic vote 103, manual vote 19, total 122.

The nays, electronic vote 36, manual vote 4, total 40. Abstentions nil, so the results, the ayes have it,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced.

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

The legislation was passed after MPs adopted amendments to the bill that were proposed by the Finance and National Planning Committee, led by Molo MP Kimani Kuria.

This comes after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua instructed MPs allied to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

In a statement, Gachagua said the vote would determine whether MPs stand with citizens or support policies he claimed are oppressive.

“Today’s vote at the National Assembly for or against the 2026 Finance Bill is a defining moment for the people of the Republic of Kenya. At the end of the day, the people of Kenya will know whether their elected representative supports measures that oppress them more or cares for them.

“Our DCP allied members have instructions to vote against the Finance Bill 2026 and stay in the House to force a division. The People of Kenya must know who is for or against them,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP party leader also warned MPs against skipping the vote, saying they will be deemed to be against Kenyans.

“They must make up their mind to be with the people or against them. There is no neutral position when the welfare of the people of Kenya is at stake. You are either for the people of Kenya or against them,” he added.