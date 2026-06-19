Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a three-month partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a three-month partial closure of a section of Waiyaki Way.

In a notice on Thursday, June 18, KeNHA informed motorists that traffic along the Nakuru-bound carriageway between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout will be affected from June 25 to September 25.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Waiyaki Way (A8) Road from Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout on the Nakuru-bound carriageway will be partially closed from Thursday, June 25, 2026, to Friday, September 25, 2026," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the traffic disruption is necessary to allow contractors to undertake works on two pedestrian footbridge projects.

"This closure is to allow for extension works on the existing pedestrian footbridge at Dunhill Towers and the construction of the proposed Fogo Gaucho - QuickMart Westlands Footbridge," the notice added.

Motorists using the affected section have been urged to exercise caution throughout the construction period and follow directions issued on-site.

"Motorists are further advised to approach the affected section with caution, observe and comply with all temporary traffic signs and traffic control measures as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," the notice further read.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

This comes days after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced the closure of multiple roads in Nairobi for between one week and eight months.

In a notice on Monday, June 8, the authority informed the public that it would close a section of the Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road between June 12, 2026, and February 12, 2027.

KURA explained that the road closure would allow room for bridge construction works along the section of the road.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhancing minimal traffic disruptions," the notice read in part.

KURA urged motorists to use alternative routes and follow the guidance of traffic marshals and police officers, and apologised for the inconveniences caused.

It explained that the construction works are part of the government's plan to transform urban mobility.

Additionally, KURA Director General Sila Kinoti informed the general public that a section of Haile Selassie Avenue would be partially closed from Friday, June 12, to Monday, October 12.

Kinoti explained that the four-month closure would pave the way for the installation of a bridge along the section of the road between the Social Health Authority (SHA) Headquarters and Madison Insurance House.