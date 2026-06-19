Editor's Review The US Embassy has issued a security alert to American citizens living in Kenya ahead of the planned June 25, 2026, memorial for Kenyans who died during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The US Embassy has issued a security alert to American citizens living in Kenya ahead of the planned June 25, 2026, memorial for Kenyans who died during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

In an advisory on Thursday, June 18, the US Embassy in Nairobi warned that protests may occur during the commemoration.

The embassy noted that the protest could trigger traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks.

According to the mission, the demonstration may occur across the country, including urban areas and Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

“June 25 is the anniversary of protests that occurred in Kenya during the past two years. Demonstrations may occur at any time, but the potential for protests is higher around June 25. Traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks by protestors and police may occur during this period,” read part of the advisory.

File image of the US Embassy in Nairobi.

The US Embassy urged American citizens to avoid protests and crowds and monitor local media for updates.

The US Citizens were also advised to keep doors locked and windows rolled up while in a vehicle and to notify friends and family of their whereabouts and safety.

Further, the embassy asked Americans in Kenya to review their personal security plans and carry a copy of their US passport with a current Kenyan visa.

The advisory comes after the families of the victims who died in the June 25, 2024, protests notified the police of plans to hold a peaceful march on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

In a letter addressed to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the families said they would hold a peaceful procession to Parliament to demand justice and lay flowers.

"We would like to notify you that on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 am, we have invited all Kenyans to proceed on a peaceful march as mothers, fathers, siblings, relatives, friends, to the Kenyan Parliament to demand justice, and lay flowers where our children were murdered. There will be similar vigil and commemorations in all the 47 counties of Kenya," the letter read.

The families also outlined six demands, including calls for justice and accountability through investigations, arrests, and prosecution of police officers and commanders linked to killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and other alleged human rights violations committed during the protests.