Editor's Review The Kenyan Embassy in Seoul has issued a notice to Kenyans living in South Korea regarding the collection of official documents.

The Kenyan Embassy in Seoul has issued a notice to Kenyans living in South Korea regarding the collection of official documents processed during the recent Mobile Consular Service exercise.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the mission informed applicants who had applied for passports and Police Clearance Certificates that their documents are ready for collection.

"This is to kindly inform those who applied for a passport or a Police Clearance Certificate (good conduct) during the March Mobile Consular Service exercise that their documents are now available for collection," the statement read.

The embassy urged all affected applicants to visit its offices as soon as possible to pick up their documents.

"Applicants should visit the Embassy at their earliest convenience to receive their documents. Thank you for your cooperation," the statement added.

File image of the Kenyan Embassy in Seoul

This comes days after the embassy announced scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students studying in South Korea under the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the 2026 Fall Semester.

In an update on Friday, July 3, the embassy invited eligible students currently enrolled in South Korean universities to submit their applications before the deadline of Friday, July 10.

"The Embassy wishes to inform you that the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation is offering scholarships to Kenyan students enrolled in universities in the Republic of Korea for the 2026 Fall Semester," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, the scholarship is open to foreign students studying in South Korea who require financial assistance for tuition fees.

Applicants must be formally enrolled in undergraduate or graduate coursework at a university in the Republic of Korea.

Students enrolled only in language courses or research semesters are not eligible.

The scholarship is also limited to students who are still within the eligible period of study.

Undergraduate students at four-year universities can apply during their first eight semesters, while master's students are eligible during their first four semesters.

PhD students can apply during their first six semesters, and students enrolled in joint master's and PhD programmes may apply during their first eight semesters.

In addition, applicants must have attained an academic score of at least 80 points, equivalent to a grade B or higher.

However, the embassy noted that students experiencing financial difficulties may still be considered.