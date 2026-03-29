Editor's Review In 2017, his studies were cut short when he was expelled from the university following allegations linked to student protests against the institution’s administration.

Fikirini Jacobs’ rise to national leadership has been shaped by a journey marked by persistence.

From rural beginnings in Kilifi, he navigated early setbacks. He went on to become Principal Secretary in the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy at the age of 28, making him one of the youngest people to hold the position in the Government of Kenya. Here is his story:

Early Life and Education

Jacobs was born and raised in Bamba, Ganze Constituency in Kilifi County. He began his education at Mnagoni Primary School before proceeding to Mwakitawa Secondary School, where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2014.

Joining Maasai Mara University and First Expulsion

In 2015, he enrolled at Maasai Mara University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Education. It was here that he first became involved in student leadership, rising to the position of Deputy President of the Students’ Organisation of Maasai Mara University (SOMMU).

However, in 2017, his studies were cut short when he was expelled from the university following allegations linked to student protests against the institution’s administration.

Transfer to Pwani University and Second Expulsion

After leaving Maasai Mara University, Jacobs transferred to Pwani University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. He again became active in student leadership and was elected President of the Pwani University Students’ Association (PUSA).

His time at Pwani also ended in disruption. In 2019, he was expelled a second time after publishing an opinion article titled “Why the VC Must Go by All Means Necessary,” which the university administration associated with student unrest.

File image of Fikirini Jacobs with the late Raila Odinga.

With the intervention of leaders from the Coastal region, Jacobs was later readmitted to Pwani University.

While at Pwani University, he organised a large gathering outside the institution’s gate along the Kilifi–Malindi highway during a political event attended by then ODM leader, the late Raila Odinga. On his return journey, Odinga came across the gathering and was introduced to Fikirini, marking the beginning of a political connection.

Jacobs later completed his studies at Pwani University, graduating in 2023.

Entry into Public and Political Life

Following his university years, Jacobs transitioned into public and political engagement. He served as Kilifi County Youth Leader for the ODM party, where he was involved in youth mobilisation and civic participation initiatives.



His connection with Odinga saw him invited to ODM events and high-profile political rallies, including the former Prime Minister’s final 2022 presidential campaign rally at Kasarani, where Fikirini was among the speakers.

He was also listed on the ODM Senate nomination party list in 2022 but was not selected.

He later joined the Kilifi County Government as Director of the Governor’s Service Delivery Unit under Governor Gideon Mung’aro. In this role, he coordinated the implementation of the County Integrated Development Plan and supported service delivery programmes.

In April 2025, Jacobs was among individuals incorporated into government as part of the ODM–Kenya Kwanza cooperation agreement, popularly known as the broad-based government.

He was appointed Principal Secretary in the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy.