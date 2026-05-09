Editor's Review His medical background began at Howard Medical School, where he graduated in 2001. He later became a member of the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom in 2007.

Cardiovascular disease continues to place a growing burden on healthcare systems in Kenya and globally, requiring specialists who can manage both acute emergencies and long-term heart conditions.

Within this field is Dr. Anthony Gikonyo, a cardiologist at The Karen Hospital whose work spans interventional procedures, diagnostics, and preventive cardiac care.

His role sits within a broader cardiac service structure where multiple specialists handle different aspects of heart disease, from diagnosis to surgical intervention and recovery.

Clinical Practice and Areas of Focus

Dr. Gikonyo’s clinical work covers several key areas of cardiology, particularly the management of coronary artery disease and aortic conditions.

These are among the most common and complex cardiovascular problems requiring specialist intervention.

His practice includes interventional cardiology procedures as well as non-invasive diagnostic approaches used to assess heart function and detect disease early.

Alongside treatment, he is also involved in preventive cardiology, which focuses on reducing patient risk factors before conditions progress to advanced stages.

At The Karen Hospital, he works within a cardiac team that performs procedures such as coronary interventions and bypass-related care.

File image of Dr. Anthony Gikonyo.



These cases typically require coordination between cardiologists, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals, depending on the complexity of each patient’s condition.

Education and Medical Training

Dr. Gikonyo’s medical background began at Howard Medical School, where he graduated in 2001. He later became a member of the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom in 2007, marking his progression into specialist medical practice.

He completed his cardiology training in South Africa in 2011, gaining exposure to different clinical environments and healthcare systems. This training helped shape his approach to both interventional and non-invasive cardiology.

Over time, this background has informed a practice that combines procedural expertise with diagnostic and preventive care.

Training, Research, and Hospital Role

Beyond clinical duties, Dr. Gikonyo has been involved in medical education at The Karen Hospital. He has overseen the hospital’s medical internship program for several years, helping train newly qualified doctors as they transition into clinical practice.

He has also contributed to research, including a retrospective review of coronary artery bypass graft surgery conducted at the hospital. This work contributes to local clinical data and supports ongoing evaluation of cardiac procedures and outcomes.

Within the hospital structure, he is also part of the founding family behind its development. He is the son of Dr. Dan Gikonyo, the founder of The Karen Hospital, and Dr. Betty Gikonyo, who serves as the Chairperson of the hospital board. He is also the brother of Juliet Gikonyo Nyaga, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital.