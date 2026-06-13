Editor's Review If we fail to change Kenya through the ballot, Gen Alpha will do a revolution; they have started burning schools - Caleb Amisi

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi defended his loyalty to Linda Mwananchi despite openly disagreeing with the move to unite with the United Opposition.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 13, Amisi stated that having divergent views did not make him a government mole.

He acknowledged that his sentiments might have caused discomfort among the leaders of the ODM dissenting faction, but they were the truth.

"Calling people with divergent views moles is as old as politics itself. It is not new. Change is painful, and I am happy the pain is being felt.

"The truth is uncomfortable! Changing a nation, too, is uncomfortable. We must disturb the stubborn status quo," the MP reiterated.

A file photo of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.



Amisi reiterated his push for a renaissance in the country - a total change, not a cosmetic approach mixed with old tribal bigotry.

"We cannot have fought the government this long, lost the lives of young people, only to go back to the status quo. We must agree to change Kenya once and for all, or forget about change," he added.

The lawmaker added that the push for change must be consistent, honest and intentional. He argued that the current generation could be the last to change Kenya through the ballot.

He argued that if the mission fails, future generations would seek alternative means to effect change in the country.

"If we fail, the next generation Alpha shall definitely lose interest in the election and do a revolution. They have started burning schools. If we do not wake up as a nation and realise something is wrong, they will burn the nation," the MP stated.

Amisi has been adamant that joining the United Opposition was not an option. This came after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna stated that he was willing to work with any leader to remove Ruto from office.

The MP argued that rallying the youths up on the promise of change, only to bundle them into a coalition of leaders who have been in government for decades, was not the best thing to do.