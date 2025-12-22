Editor's Review Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has mourned the death of veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter Amina Fakii.

In his condolence message on Sunday, December 21, Joho said he was deeply saddened by the news of Fakii’s death and extended his sympathies to her family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

"It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the legendary KBC radio presenter Amina Fakii following the sad news of her passing," he said.

Joho said Fakii was a distinguished broadcaster whose contribution to the media industry was significant, noting that she served the public with dedication, professionalism, and integrity and leaves behind a respected legacy.

"Mama Amina Fakii, a distinguished broadcaster, made an invaluable contribution to the media industry and served the public with dedication, professionalism and integrity. She has left behind a legacy that will be remembered with respect and admiration," he added.

Joho also offered prayers for Amina Fakii, asking for divine mercy upon her soul and strength for her family and all those affected by her passing.

"May Allah grant her His boundless mercy, forgive her shortcomings and admit her into Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant her family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss patience, strength and comfort during this difficult period," he concluded.

File image of Amina Fakii

This comes three weeks after renowned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist Festus Amimo died.

Amimo, who headed KBC’s Dholuo radio station, Mayienga FM, passed away on Sunday, December 7.

In a statement, Mayienga FM announced Amimo’s death, saying it was shocking.

"It is with profound shock, deep sorrow, and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our Head of Station, Festus Amimo," the radio station stated.

Amimo was also the Chairperson of the Luo Journalists Association until his passing away.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo mourned Amimo as a warm soul whose kindness and humility touched everyone.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Festus Amimo. Festus was a warm soul, a steady presence, and a true friend whose kindness and humility touched everyone around him.

"Until his passing, he served with great dedication as the Head of KBC Dholuo - Mayienga Radio and Chair of the Luo Journalists Association, where his leadership and passion for storytelling shaped countless voices and strengthened the profession. As we mourn him, I hold his family, friends and all who loved him in my thoughts," he stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo eulogized Amimo as a calm, collected, and gifted journalist, noting that his death is a significant loss to the media fraternity.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Festus Amimo of Mayienga Radio. A calm, collected, and truly gifted soul whose loss is a heavy blow to the entire media fraternity.

"Your sessions on air were exceptional, marked by grace, depth, and unwavering respect for every guest who sat across from you. Shine on your path, my good friend, Wuod Awasi. Your voice and spirit will be dearly missed," he stated.