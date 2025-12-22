Editor's Review The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved Safaricom PLC and Airtel Money Kenya Limited to operate as Intermediary Service Platform Providers (ISPPs).

In a statement on Monday, December 22, CMA said the move to license Safaricom and Airtel Money is aimed at enhancing competition and expanding digital access to Kenya’s regulated capital markets.

“The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has granted approval to Safaricom Plc and Airtel Money Kenya Limited to operate as Intermediary Service Platform Providers (ISPPs).

“The licensing of both Safaricom Plc and Airtel Money Kenya Limited to operate as Intermediary Service Platform Providers is expected to enhance competition, expand investor choice, and strengthen digital access to regulated capital markets products,” read the statement in part.

CMA also licensed CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital.com to operate as a Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker.

“A dealing broker is authorized to act as a principal and market maker in online foreign exchange trading, including opening client accounts, providing trading platforms, offering market information, monitoring positions, and issuing end-of-day reports in line with the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017,” CMA added.

ISPPs play a critical role in capital markets by providing mobile and web-based technology platforms that allow investors to access regulated capital market products such as shares, bonds, unit trusts, and other investments.

They also facilitate investor onboarding, including account opening and identity verification (KYC), while enabling investors to place orders, view portfolios, track transactions, and receive transaction confirmations.

This comes as Safaricom is set to launch Ziidi Trader, a new feature within the M-Pesa app that will enable users to buy and sell shares directly on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The platform, which is currently in the piloting phase, is expected to be launched in January 2026.

The Ziidi Trader platform also includes watchlists, price alerts, and portfolio tracking.

Notably, this comes months after CMA licensed Jipay Payment Solutions and Sycamore Capital (Cashlet App) to operate as ISPPs.

The two platforms were approved to operate as ISPPs on September 24, 2025.

"The licensing of Jipay Payment Solutions Limited and Sycamore Capital Limited demonstrates the Authority's commitment to supporting homegrown fintech innovations that address real market needs, while ensuring robust investor protection.

“These approvals mark an important step towards deepening capital markets participation, promoting savings and investment among underserved communities, and aligning with Kenya's broader digital financial inclusion agenda,” CMA CEO Wycliffe Shamiah said.