Anti-Riot Police Officers on Monday, December 22, lobbed tear gas cannisters to disperse a group of protesters who were marching to State House Nairobi.

The protestors were heading to State House to seek an audience with President William Ruto and demand justice for the victims of the 2024 and 2025 anti-government protests.

A video seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the group of protestors being forced to retreat as teargas filled the air.

This comes moments after police officers arrested two activists, Julius Kamau and Collins Otieno, at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi CBD ahead of the march.

The two activists were apprehended by heavily armed, uniformed police officers and loaded into a police lorry before being taken to Nairobi Central Police Station.

Screengrab image of a group of protestors marching to State House.

“Been arrested. We are at the central police station for joining mothers of victims of police killings, Collins Otieno and I,” Kamau posted after the arrest.

The families and relatives of youths killed during the 2024–2025 anti-government had announced plans to March to State House to question about delayed justice and accountability.

In a formal notice, they said they would meet at Jeevanjee Gardens at 9:00 am before heading to State House.

“On December 22, 2025, exactly 550 days since the killing of Rex Masai, families will march to State House seeking an audience with the President for justice, accountability, and reparations.

“This is not a protest but a peaceful plea in the Christmas spirit. Participants will carry only flowers and the national flag. No officers have been held accountable for shooting unarmed citizens,” Read part of the notice.

During the June 2024 protests, at least 50 people were killed, and more than 400 others were injured in nationwide demonstrations.

In the June and July 2025 protests, at least 65 people lost their lives, 342 civilians were injured, and 171 police officers were wounded.