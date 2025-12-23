Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that he is in good health, following remarks by Geoffrey Ruku that he was unwell.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has broken silence on his health following Public Cabinet Secretary Geofrey Ruku’s remarks.

In a statement issued on the night of Monday, December 23, Kindiki assured Kenyans that he is in good health.

“I am well, very well,” the Deputy President wrote on his Facebook account.

Ruku on Monday said Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had sent him to represent him at the Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County.

The Public Service CS stated that the Deputy President was not feeling well and had asked him to formally convey his message to residents, while assuring them of his continued presence and support.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

"I have been sent by the Deputy President, who is not feeling very well. He told me that when I arrive, I should convey his greetings to the people of Baringo, and he has also sent me with a lot of money to buy Christmas goats.

"Therefore, if you see that the Deputy President is not here, he has sent me, and he is fully with you," he said.

Ruku’s remarks quickly spread on social media, with netizens wishing the Deputy President a quick recovery.

However, other social media users demanded clarity on DP Kindiki’s health condition.

DP Kindiki’s last public event was on Friday, December 19, when he presided over the passing out of 147 cadet officers and 103 junior officers at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

Meanwhile, the Kimalel Goat Auction was attended by President William Ruto and several prominent leaders, including Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Oscar Sudi, Reuben Kiborek, William Kamket, and Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke.

During the auction, more than Ksh82 million was raised, surpassing last year’s total of Ksh64 million.