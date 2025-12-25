Editor's Review The media industry in Kenya suffered significant losses in 2025, with several journalists passing away.

From reporters to celebrated radio presenters, these media professionals played a crucial role in advancing journalism and keeping the public informed.

In this article, Nairobileo.co.ke looks back at seven high-profile journalists who passed away in 2025.

Festus Amimo

Festus Amimo, who headed the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)’s Dholuo radio station, Mayienga FM, passed away on Sunday, December 7.

The 45-year-old journalist died after collapsing at a hotel in Nairobi.

Amimo hosted the popular morning show Gari Mokinyi on Mayienga FM for over 15 years.

He also served as the Chairperson of the Luo Journalists Association until his passing.

Following his death, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo mourned him as a warm soul whose kindness and humility touched everyone.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Festus Amimo. Festus was a warm soul, a steady presence, and a true friend whose kindness and humility touched everyone around him.

“Until his passing, he served with great dedication as the Head of KBC Dholuo–Mayienga Radio and Chair of the Luo Journalists Association, where his leadership and passion for storytelling shaped countless voices and strengthened the profession. As we mourn him, I hold his family, friends, and all who loved him in my thoughts,” Omollo stated.

File image of Festus Amimo

Mambo Mbotela

Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the age of 85.

A household name in Kenya, Mbotela was best known for his iconic radio show Je, Huu Ni Uungwana?, which aired for decades.

He also coined the popular football phrase “Kadenge na mpira.”

Mbotela was laid to rest on February 15 at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi. One of the major highlights of his career was during the 1982 coup attempt, when he was forced to announce the overthrow of the government live on television.

He retired from the media industry in 2022 after a distinguished career spanning 58 years.

File image of Mambo Mbotela.

Sammy Lui

Veteran broadcaster and former Director of State Events Sammy Lui died on Thursday, October 23, at his home in Subukia, Nakuru County.

Lui was found dead while seated in his home, where he lived alone after relocating from Nairobi.

He began his media career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), then known as the Voice of Kenya (VOK).

He later joined KTN before moving to the Office of the President, where he rose to become Director of State Events.

Lui served as master of ceremonies during the administrations of former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, and partly during Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

President William Ruto mourned Lui as a dedicated public servant and respected master of ceremonies who made an immense contribution to the media industry.

“Sammy Lui was a dedicated public servant, a veteran broadcaster, and a respected State Master of Ceremonies. From his early days as one of Kenya’s pioneer journalists at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to his time at the Presidential Press Service, and later as Director of State Events, his powerful voice became the familiar soundtrack of the nation.

“His sterling career influenced many who followed in his footsteps, and his immense contribution to our media industry will not be forgotten. Our condolences to his family, friends, and the media fraternity. Rest in peace, Lui,” President Ruto eulogised.

File image of Sammy Lui.

Nick Mudimba

Journalist Nick Mudimba died on March 23, 2025, after collapsing at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County.

Mudimba had been struggling with health complications in the days leading up to his death and had been undergoing treatment.

He previously worked at KTN News and Switch TV before moving to CGTN, where he worked until his demise.

Mudimba was laid to rest on April 5, 2025.

Collage photo of Nick Mudimba.

Edward Kwach

Veteran radio presenter Edward Kwach passed away on Monday, April 28, at the age of 52.

In a statement, his family revealed that he was undergoing treatment for meningitis at the time of his death.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey, who passed away on April 28, 2025, while receiving treatment for meningitis. Carey touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the airwaves, becoming a trusted and familiar companion to listeners across the country,” the family said.

Until his death, Kwach worked as a radio host at Standard Media Group’s Spice FM. He previously worked at Capital FM, Homeboyz Radio, Kiss FM, EA FM, Nation FM, and Urban FM.

He was laid to rest in Simenya, Siaya County, on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

File image of Edward Kwach.

Fredrick Parsayo

Fredrick Parsayo, a reporter at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), died on March 21, 2025, at his home in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency.

KBC mourned him as a cherished member of the editorial department whose passing left a deep void.

“On behalf of the KBC Board of Directors, Management, and staff, we extend our sincerest condolences to Fredrick’s family, friends, and all those impacted by his loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” KBC stated.

Parsayo was laid to rest in Kilgoris, Narok County, on March 26.

File image of Fredrick Parsayo.

Charles Omuga

Veteran radio broadcaster Charles Omuga Kabisae passed away on Monday, August 11, after a long illness.

Omuga rose to prominence in the 1990s for reading obituaries and messages of condolence (matangazo maalum na ya vifo).

He began his career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Dholuo Service in Kisumu.

He later transitioned to KBC’s Kiswahili Service, where he expanded his audience and became a household name.