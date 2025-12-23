Editor's Review A tragic human–wildlife conflict incident in Kajiado West has claimed the life of a 35-year-old Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher.

A tragic human–wildlife conflict incident in Kajiado West has claimed the life of a 35-year-old Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher, plunging her family and the local community into mourning.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the incident occurred in Lairupa Village, Lodokilani area.

KWS expressed deep sorrow over the death, identifying the victim and acknowledging the widespread grief caused by the loss.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Ms. Eunice Kuria Maora, a 35-year-old ECDE teacher, following a human–wildlife conflict incident in Lairupa Village, Kajiado West.

"We mourn this painful loss alongside her family, colleagues, learners, and the Lodokilani community, and extend our heartfelt condolences during this time of profound grief," the statement read.

KWS further explained that it acted promptly after the incident, working alongside partner agencies to prevent additional harm.

The agency added that it is stepping up support for the victim’s family and reinforcing measures aimed at reducing human–wildlife conflict in the area.

"KWS responded immediately with partner agencies, took all lawful measures to prevent further loss of life, and has intensified efforts to support the family and strengthen human–wildlife conflict mitigation. This tragedy weighs heavily on us, and we reaffirm our commitment to protecting lives while promoting peaceful coexistence," the statement added.

File image of locals with KWS officials after the tragedy

This comes months after KWS disbursed over Ksh60 million in compensation to residents of Kilifi County.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 2, KWS said the payout, covering claims from 2014 to October 2020, was directed primarily at families who lost loved ones to wildlife attacks.

The cheque issuance ceremony was held in Marafa and presided over by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, alongside KWS Board Chairman Walter Raria Koipaton and KWS Director General Erustus Kanga.

Miano emphasized that the compensation was not a goodwill gesture but a legal entitlement enshrined in law.

"Nationwide, the current administration has already disbursed KSh 2.8 billion in compensation, with an additional KSh 1.36 billion under processing - a demonstration of sustained government goodwill to ease the burden on affected communities,” the statement read.

Highlighting that Kilifi County alone has reported over 1,300 human–wildlife conflict cases since 2021, Miano reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the issue holistically.

She announced a six-pillar prevention strategy that includes measures such as fencing wildlife corridors, deploying early warning systems, and increasing ranger presence.

Beyond conflict management, Miano noted the government’s broader development agenda.

She detailed ongoing Corporate Social Investment initiatives like the construction of classrooms, provision of water tanks, and support for community infrastructure, aimed at uplifting the affected areas.

Koipaton echoed the Cabinet Secretary’s sentiments, assuring residents of KWS’s evolving role in inclusive conservation.

“He assured the community that the Board is actively engaged in reviewing and supporting stronger measures to protect both people and wildlife, adding that inclusive, people-led conservation remains central to KWS’s mission," the statement added.