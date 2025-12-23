Editor's Review The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has released the official list of approved Grade 10 textbooks ahead of the rollout of Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has released the official list of approved Grade 10 textbooks ahead of the rollout of Senior School under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

According to a notice issue on Tuesday, December 23, the approved books cover all pathways offered at Senior School, including Arts and Sports Science, Social Sciences, Humanities and Business Studies, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Applied Sciences and Technical Studies.

KICD explained that Senior School represents the fourth level of basic education and comes after Pre-Primary, Primary and Junior School, with a strong focus on learner choice, interests and career pathways.

"Senior School is the fourth level of Basic Education in the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that learners shall proceed to after the Pre-Primary School, Primary School and Junior School levels.

"The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/university/pre-career experience in which the learners have an opportunity to choose pathways and tracks where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels," the notice read.

KICD further noted that Senior School will span three years and is designed to prepare learners for higher education, training at the tertiary level.

"Senior School comprises three years of education for learners generally in the 16-18 years age bracket and lays the foundation for further education and training at the tertiary level and the world of work.

"In the CBC vision, learners exiting this level are expected to be engaged, emposcered and ethical citizens ready to participate in the socio-economic development of the nation," the notice added.

On the structure of learning areas, KICD stated that learners will undertake seven subjects, including four compulsory core areas, in line with recommendations by the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms.

"At this level, learners shall take seven (7) learning areas as recommended by the Presidential Working Party on Educational Reforms (PWPER, 2023). These shall comprise four core learning areas namely: English, Kiswahili, Essential Mathematics/Core Mathematics and Community Service Learning (CSL)," the notice further read.

KICD added that learners will choose between Core Mathematics and Essential Mathematics depending on their pathway, alongside three additional subjects guided by career interests and aptitude.

"Learners will choose between Core Mathematics (for learners pursuing the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Pathway) and Essential Mathematics (utilitarian skills for non-STEM learners). The leamner will select three learning areas depending on their career choice, aptitude, interest and personality with guidance by the career teacher at Senior School," the notice read.

Under the Arts and Sports Science pathway, approved materials span Music and Dance, Theatre and Film, Fine Arts, Sports and Recreation and Physical Education.

Books in this pathway include Hummingbird Music and Dance Learner’s Book Grade 10, Mentor Music and Dance Learner’s Book Grade 10, Champion Theatre and Film Learner’s Book Grade 10, Hummingbird Fine Arts Learner’s Book Grade 10, Mountain Top Sports and Recreation Learner’s Book Grade 10 and Hummingbird Physical Education Learner’s Book Grade 10.

The Social Sciences pathway includes learning areas such as English, Kiswahili, Literature in English, Fasihi ya Kiswahili, Arabic and French.

Approved books include Moran Skills in English Learner’s Book Grade 10, KLB Excelling in English Learner’s Book Grade 10, Dreams Denied for Literature in English, Moran Kiswahili Chanana Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Gredi ya 10, Mlemavu? Sio Mimi under Fasihi ya Kiswahili, KLB Excelling Arabic Learner’s Book Grade 10 and KLB Excelling Francais Livre de l’Apprenant Grade 10.

For Humanities and Business Studies, the approved books cover Christian Religious Education, Islamic Religious Education, Community Service Learning, History and Citizenship, Geography and Business Studies.

Books include Hummingbird Christian Religious Education Learner’s Book Grade 10, Atfaal IRE Learner’s Book Grade 10, Oxford Essential Community Service Learning Learner’s Book Grade 10, Moran History and Citizenship Learner’s Book Grade 10, Oxford Active Geography Learner’s Book Grade 10 and Moran Business Studies Learner’s Book Grade 10.

In the STEM pathway, learners will study subjects under Pure Sciences and General Science, including Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Approved books include Master Core Mathematics Learner’s Book Grade 10, Mentor Essential Mathematics Learner’s Book Grade 10, Distinction Biology Learner’s Book Grade 10, Oxford Chemistry Today Learner’s Book Grade 10, Spotlight Physics Learner’s Book Grade 10 and Mentor General Science Learner’s Book Grade 10.

The Applied Sciences pathway includes Agriculture, Computer Studies, Home Science and Information Communication Technology.

Among the approved books are Healthy Planet Agriculture Learner’s Guide Grade 10, Modern Technology Computer Studies Learner’s Book Grade 10, Mentor Home Science Learner’s Book Grade 10 and Spotlight Information and Communication Technology Learner’s Book Grade 10.

Technical Studies materials cover Aviation, Building Construction, Electricity, Metal Work, Power Mechanics, Woodwork, Media Technology and Marine and Fisheries.

Books include Bookmark Aviation Learner’s Book Grade 10, Master Building Construction Learner’s Book Grade 10, Distinction Electricity Learner’s Book Grade 10, Moran Metal Work Learner’s Book Grade 10, Mentor Power Mechanics Learner’s Book Grade 10, Newstar Woodwork Learner’s Book Grade 10, Access and Learn Media Technology Learner’s Book Grade 10 and MTP Marine and Fisheries Technology Learner’s Book Grade 10.

