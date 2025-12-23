Editor's Review Nigerian music star Asake has issued a statement following the death of a fan during a concert held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on December 20.

Nigerian music star Asake has issued a statement following the death of a fan during a concert held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on December 20.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, Asake expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved family while calling for accountability.

"I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on December 20th in Nairobi. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened; those responsible should be held accountable," he said.

Asake added that the incident contradicted the purpose of his music and performances.

"Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace," he added.

File image of Asake

Event organisers Tukutane Entertainment also confirmed the incident and said they were working with authorities as investigations continue.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a tragic incident occurred during our December 20th concert, resulting in the loss of life. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this devastating loss. We extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time," they said.

The event organizers reiterated their commitment to safety and cooperation with investigators working on the case.

"The safety and well-being of everyone who attends our events is something we take very seriously. We are cooperating fully with emergency services and the appropriate authorities as they work to understand what happened," they added.

The organisers said they would avoid speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

"Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident. We are committed to approaching this situation with care, transparency, and accountability, and will share additional information as appropriate and in coordination with the relevant authorities," they concluded.

Reacting to the incident, lawyer Willis Otieno said the tragedy raises serious legal and moral questions about responsibility at public events.

"You buy a ticket to see your favourite artist and you don’t come out alive. When people attend an event, they place their lives in the hands of organisers, promoters, and authorities.

"That creates a duty of care; not a suggestion, not an afterthought, but a legal and moral obligation. When that duty is breached, responsibility does not vanish with condolences. Accountability must follow," he said.