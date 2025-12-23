Editor's Review Murkomen noted that no part of Kenya will be allowed to slide into lawlessness.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has promised to order a fresh vetting of all County Rangers nationwide, following reports that some have misused firearms to engage in illegal activities.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, CS Murkomen announced decisive measures to restore order in Narok County and address the proliferation of illegal weapons in civilian hands.

"No part of our country shall be allowed to slide into lawlessness under the watch of the Kenya Kwanza administration," Murkomen declared.

"We are also aware of instances where County Rangers have misused firearms to carry out unlawful activities. I will issue a policy directive to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that all rangers in the country are vetted afresh, operate under a clear reporting structure, and remain fully accountable to the National Police Service,” he added.

The CS revealed that he had convened a meeting with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and security teams in Siteti, Trans Mara South Sub-County, to coordinate security interventions aimed at facilitating the return of displaced residents to their homes quickly.

Murkomen issued a stern warning that all illegal firearms in civilian possession across Kilgoris, Kuria East, Kuria West, and Emurua Dikirr constituencies must be surrendered to the government immediately.

"To achieve sustainable peace in the region, all illegal firearms in civilian hands in Kilgoris, Kuria East, Kuria West, and Emurua Dikirr constituencies must be surrendered to the government without delay. Those involved in the sale of illegal firearms and ammunition will face decisive action," he stated.

The Interior CS disclosed that following directives issued by President William Ruto, five guns and fourteen rounds of ammunition have been handed over by civilian owners.

However, he noted this was inadequate given that the area is estimated to have close to 100 illegal firearms.

"This, however, is only a drop in the ocean, given that the area is estimated to have close to 100 illegal firearms. Our security agencies have been given firm instructions to mop up all remaining illegal weapons," Murkomen said.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, NGAOs and security teams in Siteti, Trans Mara South Sub-County.

The security operation comes on the backdrop of heightened tensions in Narok County.

On Monday, December 22, CS Murkomen had declared parts of Trans Mara West and Trans Mara South as security-disturbed and dangerous areas for a period of 30 days.

In that earlier statement, Murkomen explained that the declaration would enable intensified security operations and more effective implementation of peace-building initiatives.

"This declaration will allow security operations to be scaled up and peace-building interventions to be rolled out in earnest," he said.

The CS had also announced the implementation of a dawn-to-dusk curfew and a significant boost in security presence in the affected areas.

He noted that calm was gradually returning as authorities continued engaging local leaders and security stakeholders to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

"A dawn-to-dusk curfew is already in force, and security presence in the affected areas has been significantly enhanced. Calm is gradually returning, even as we continue engaging local leaders and security stakeholders to address the root causes of the discord," Murkomen stated on Monday.