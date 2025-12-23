Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a planned power interruption affecting parts of Kajiado County on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced a planned power interruption affecting parts of Kajiado County on Wednesday, December 24.

In a notice on Tuesday, December 23, the company said the outages are part of routine maintenance and network improvement works.

According to the notice, the power interruption will affect Kajiado Town from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Saina, Blue Sky, Oloyangalani, Saab Royale, Signs Feeds, Kajiado Referral Hospital, Maasai Polytechnic, Kajiado County Government offices, Sambel, Maasai Mara, Taya Chemicals, Kajiado Town and all adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, earlier in the month, Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.

According to Kenya Power, digitisation is expected to greatly enhance efficiency and transparency in the application process.

"By digitising the application process, Kenya Power is seeking to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans," the statement further read.