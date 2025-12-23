Editor's Review The Senator called for the removal of Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has launched a scathing attack on his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna, calling for his removal as ODM Secretary General, claiming he poses a threat to the broad-based government arrangement.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Cherargei accused Sifuna of engaging in what he termed ‘professional political extortion’ and warned that his position in the ODM leadership was becoming untenable.

"Omwami sifuna this line is famous with Professional Political extortionists. Your tenure as ODM Secretary General is now a liability and threat to the Broadbased government going into the future. You must be removed so that you are free to join dis-united opposition. hii vitisho baridi lazima itaisha tu!!," Cherargei stated.

The Nandi Senator's remarks came in response to a statement by Sifuna, where the ODM Secretary General addressed the party's approach to decision-making ahead of the 2027 elections.

"As members of ODM, we've said that the decision the party will take towards 2027 will not be made by a select group of leaders at the top, but we will go to the ground and ask Kenyans what they want us to do," Sifuna had said.

File image of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

This is not the first time Senator Cherargei has called for Sifuna's ouster from the ODM leadership position. Previously, Cherargei accused the Nairobi Senator of undermining the Orange party, whose top leadership has committed to working with the ruling UDA party under the broad-based government framework.

The earlier confrontation between the two senators was sparked by Sifuna's criticism of President William Ruto's development philosophy.

Sifuna had taken issue with the President's assertion that leaders should prioritize developing their home regions when they assume power.

The exchange followed President Ruto's remarks directed at Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, whom he criticized for serving in multiple governments over decades without securing significant development for his Ukambani region.

Responding to the President's comments, Sifuna questioned the logic of prioritizing regional development over national priorities.

"Exactly the mentality that will get us to Singapore. Ati, when you get power, you start with yourself. Do I want the road to my village tarmacked? Yes. Is it a national priority to be elevated over, say, Bomas-Kiserian? No. In 2027, get rid of these dealers who think starting with themselves is the measure of leadership," Sifuna had stated at the time.

Cherargei interpreted Sifuna's criticisms as acts of sabotage against the broad-based government arrangement, arguing that the ODM Secretary General's continued presence in the party leadership contradicts the cooperative spirit between ODM and UDA.