Kenya walked away with 11 medals during the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Kenya stamped its authority on the global athletics stage yet again when the world’s top runners met at Japan National Stadium in September 2025 for the World Athletics Championships. Team Kenya produced a strong showing, finishing second overall behind the United States in the competition, which began on September 13th and concluded on September 21.

The team walked away with 11 medals, including an outstanding seven golds, a performance that showed Kenya’s continued dominance, particularly in distance events.

President William Ruto led the nation in celebrating the athletes, commending them for carrying the Kenyan flag with pride and reinforcing the country’s reputation for excellence in world athletics.

Here are athletes who made the country proud:

Beatrice Chebet

The 25-year-old sensation emerged as one of the biggest stars of the championships, claiming two gold medals in a historic long-distance double.

Chebet opened Kenya's gold account with a commanding victory in the women's 10,000m, clocking 30:37.61 to deliver Kenya's first gold medal of the championships.

On September 20, Chebet completed 5,000m in a thrilling battle, sprinting past Faith Kipyegon in the home stretch. When Kipyegon made the first move, Chebet tracked her calmly before surging clear in the final 60 meters to secure her second gold and complete a full set of distance titles at global championships.

Faith Kipyegon

The three-time Olympic champion and undisputed queen of middle-distance running added two more medals to her glittering collection.

On September 16, Kipyegon made history by winning her fourth world title in the 1500m, becoming the first woman ever to achieve this feat in any distance-running event. The 31-year-old was in complete control throughout the race, crossing the line in 3:52.15.

After her 1500m triumph, Kipyegon challenged for gold in the 5000m. However, she finished second, securing the Silver medal, just behind Beatrice Chebet.

Peres Jepchirchir

The Olympic champion delivered Kenya's second gold medal on September 14 with a great performance in the women's marathon. Jepchirchir weathered a strong challenge from Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa to cross the finish line in 2:24:43.

Faith Cherotich

The 21-year-old produced a stunning late surge to claim gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Cherotich set a championship record of 8:51.59 with a powerful kick that came with half a lap remaining. She soared over the final water jump, powered into the lead, and then sprinted clear after the last hurdle to snatch victory from Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi, who had controlled the pace for most of the race.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

The 21-year-old rising star produced a masterful display on September 20 to win the men's 800m final. Wanyonyi set a new championship record of 1:41.86, holding off Algeria's Djamel Sedjati, who ran a season's best 1:41.90, while Canada's Marco Arop finished third in 1:41.95.

Lilian Odira

In a dramatic finale on the championship's final day, Odira delivered Kenya's seventh gold medal with an amazing performance. She clocked a championship record of 1:54.62 to win the women's 800m.

Dorcus Ewoi

Making her World Championships debut, Ewoi produced a sparkling kick towards the home straight to claim silver in 3:54.92 in the women’s 1500m. She finished behind her mentor, Faith Kipyegon, who won gold, and ahead of Australia's Jessica Hull, who took bronze in 3:55.16.

Edmund Serem

The 17-year-old reigning World U20 3000m steeplechase champion and Africa silver medallist delivered Kenya's much-anticipated medal in this event on September 15.

In a dramatic home stretch, he sealed the podium with a time of 8:34.56, finishing behind New Zealand's Geordie Beamish who won gold in 8:33.88, and Morocco's Sofiane El Bakkali, who took silver in 8:33.95.

Reynold Cheruiyot

Kenya wrapped up Day 5 with a bronze medal courtesy of Cheruiyot in the men's 1500m. He clocked in 3:34, while Portugal's Isaac Nader won gold in 3:34.10 and Britain's Jake Wightman took the silver in 3:31.12.

Kenya's performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo was nothing short of exceptional. With 11 medals, including seven gold, two silver, and two bronze, the nation solidified its reputation as a global athletics superpower.