Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi has announced that he will not seek re-election under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 23, Omondi revealed he will contest the Suba South parliamentary seat under a new political outfit.

“It is not my intention to seek re-election on an ODM ticket. I think I will run for re-election on a different party. Which party it is or who I am associating with those, we will discuss later.

“The only thing I can say, it is not one of the known parties; it will be a new party,” Omondi stated.

The ODM lawmaker expressed doubts that the party will conduct credible nominations in 2027.

File image of Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

Omondi claimed that the ODM party will do zoning, which will then lock out certain candidates

“They once threatened to expel me, and I know they will come up with zoning rules. Didn’t they just do that in Kasipul? What about the other people who want to run in ODM strongholds? Where will they go? They will do zooning, and we know they will not do credible nominations. People must have choices,” he said.

Omondi went on to suggest that the ODM party might be getting direction from somewhere else.

He pointed out that following the death of Raila Odinga, the party quickly appointed Oburu Oginga as the acting leader without him even being aware of the process.

“What that implies is that that call came from somewhere else, and that worried me because it therefore seems ODM is getting directions and control from somewhere else,” he added.

Omondi further criticized the ODM leadership, saying it no longer embraces the ideological underpinnings on which the party was founded.

“I do not feel that the current ODM and its leadership embrace the ideological and intellectual underpinnings upon which we founded the party. I find it very short-termist, interested in imagery and not characterized by deep thinking,” Omondi said.

Omondi was elected as the Suba South MP under an ODM ticket during the 2022 general election.

He replaced National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who served in the position for three terms.

Previously, Omondi was the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister from the year 2008 to 2013.

In 2023, Omondi was among the ODM MPs who faced expulsion from the party after they met President William Ruto at State House.

However, the lawmakers secured a court order preventing ODM from expelling them from the party.