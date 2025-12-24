Editor's Review UDA Party has issued a notice to interested candidates following the declaration of several vacancies ahead of upcoming by-elections.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice to interested candidates following the declaration of several vacancies ahead of upcoming by-elections.

In a notice on Tuesday, December 23, the party confirmed that its nominations will cover the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency and Members of the County Assembly for Muminji Ward in Mbeere North Constituency, Evurore Ward in Mbeere North Constituency, and West Kabras Ward in Malava Constituency.

"Following the declaration of vacancies in the offices of Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency; Members of the County Assembly for: Muminji Ward, Mbeere North Constituency; Evurore Ward, Mbeere North Constituency; and iWest Kabras Ward, Malava Constituency. Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, 10 January, 2026," the notice read.

Additionally, UDA outlined how and when interested candidates can apply through its official portal.

"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at http://www.uda.ke. The registration period will commence on 23rd December 2025 and close on 31st December 2025 at 5.00p.m.," the notice added.

In terms of nomination fees, male candidates seeking MCA positions will pay Ksh50,000, while female, youth, and persons with disabilities will pay Ksh25,000.

For MP positions, male candidates will pay Ksh250,000, while female, youth, and PWD candidates will pay Ksh125,000.

File image of an IEBC official during a past voting exercise

Elsewhere, earlier in the month, UDA announced plans to conduct grassroots elections across 20 counties where party polls are yet to be held.

In a statement on Thursday, December 4, UDA National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura said the move was arrived at after deliberations between senior party officials.

"Following the joint meeting between the UDA Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki, it was resolved that the party conducts Grassroots Elections in the remaining twenty (20) counties where the polls have not been held," the statement read.

Mwaura further confirmed that the process will begin with the registration of aspirants seeking positions in the internal elections.

He stated that the application window will open today and run for nearly three weeks.

"Registration for aspirants wishing to take part in the election will start on December 4, 2025 at 12:00 Noon when the portals will be opened, with this exercise coming to a close on December 23, 2025 at 5:00PM," the statement added.

According to Mwaura, once applications close, candidates will embark on a formal campaign period leading up to the polls.

"After the registration of the candidates, aspirants will have a campaigning period that will run up to January 10, when elections will be conducted," the statement further read.

Counties where the elections will be conducted include Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Bomet, Samburu, Nyeri, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

Others are Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kakamega, Nakuru, Laikipia, Vihiga, Nandi, Meru, Trans Nzoia and Muranga counties.