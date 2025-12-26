Editor's Review The DCI has provided updates made in investigations into the fatal road traffic accident that claimed the life of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has provided updates made in investigations into the fatal road traffic accident that claimed the life of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo.

Central to the inquiry is a white Toyota Probox that was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station shortly before the fatal crash occurred.

In a statement on Thursday, December 25, the DCI said detectives travelled to Nakuru County to trace and interview individuals linked to the Probox seen on CCTV footage.

"In the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road traffic accident, a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, to trace and interview the individuals linked to motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox, which was captured on CCTV at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after the deceased drove in and exited," the statement read.

After recording statements, investigators established the registered ownership of the vehicle and who was responsible for managing it at the time.

"Statements were recorded from the individuals concerned, confirming that the said vehicle is registered to Hon. William Mutai, the Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru County Assembly, and the same is managed by his wife," the statement added.

The DCI then outlined how the vehicle allegedly came into the possession of another individual shortly before the accident.

"It is alleged that, on December 11, 2025, the wife hired out the vehicle to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport family members to JKIA, Nairobi, to receive their son returning from New Mexico University in the USA," the statement further read.

Investigators further detailed the timeline of the family’s journey from Nakuru to Nairobi and the events that led to their return trip later that night.

"Denis Koech and his family departed Keringet for Nairobi on December 12, 2025, arriving at JKIA at 5:00 p.m. Their son’s flight landed at around 10:00 p.m., and after completing clearance formalities, the family commenced their return journey to Keringet shortly after midnight," the statement explained.

File image of Cyrus Jirongo's wrecked vehicle

According to the recorded statements, the family’s journey back coincided with worsening weather conditions, prompting a brief stop at the petrol station where they encountered the deceased moments before the crash.

"While en route, and upon reaching Karai, the scene of the accident, they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station to refill their wiper fluid due to poor visibility. During this brief stop, they observed the deceased exiting the station and heading in the Nairobi direction. Moments later, as they refilled the fluid, they heard a loud bang and saw a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle," the statement continued.

The DCI also described what the occupants of the Probox allegedly did immediately after the crash, including their limited involvement at the scene.

"After completing the refill, they exited the petrol station and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of the petrol station guard, who sought their assistance in rescuing the victim. They did not alight from their vehicle but instead used their headlights to illuminate the wreckage, as it was dark and no other vehicles had yet arrived," the statement added.

Investigators concluded by explaining how the family eventually left the scene and only later realised the identity of the victim involved in the crash.

"They left the scene after other motorists began to arrive and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving home at around 6:00 a.m., where they later learned that the victim of the accident was Hon. Cyrus Jirongo," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a postmortem examination conducted on Jirongo's body revealed that he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 17, Jirongo's family pathologist Joseph Ndung’u revealed that the former MP had severe injuries in the chest, abdomen, spinal cord and legs.

"As a result of our examination, we formed an opinion that the late Cyrus Jirongo died as a result of a crush injury to the chest, abdomen and also a spinal injury due to blunt force trauma," said Ndung’u.

The pathologist also said Jirongo’s body had multiple fractures on the right hand and on both legs.

"We have looked at the body of the late Jirongo; it had multiple injuries. There were two fractures involving the right hand and both lower limbs," he stated.

Ndung’u also pointed out that the late Jirongo had extensive injuries to the chest, including fractured ribs, a perforated heart, and ruptured blood vessels.

"There was a crush injury to the chest with multiple rib fractures, and there was perforation of the heart with rupture of most of the vessels that connect the heart.

"There was also bleeding into the chest cavity and also crush injury going into the abdomen, affecting the liver, with bleeding into the abdominal cavity. There was also a transection of the spinal cord at the thoracic level," he added.