The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has unveiled special Boxing Day entry offers aimed at encouraging families and groups to visit national parks, sanctuaries and marine parks.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, KWS said the limited-time promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable for Kenyan citizens as the year draws to a close.

The offers, which run until December 31, 2025, apply across selected parks, sanctuaries and marine parks countrywide.

Under the Boxing Day group package, families of five visiting sanctuaries and marine parks will receive free entry for one child aged between six and 17 years.

In addition, for every five passengers travelling in a five-seater vehicle, one child will be granted free entry.

Groups arriving in larger vehicles also stand to benefit.

KWS announced that visitors using a full 25-seater bus will enjoy free entry for two adults, while those travelling in seven-seater vans or eight-seater Land Cruisers will receive free entry for one adult.

The festive deal also extends to accommodation within selected park facilities.

Visitors who book a three-night stay will receive a fourth night free, an offer intended to encourage longer stays.

KWS noted that the offer is open exclusively to Kenyan citizens and is subject to specific terms and conditions.

The Boxing Day promotion will remain valid until December 31.

File image of tourists at the Maasai Mara National Reserve

This comes days after KWS announced the return of its festive season bus shuttle services to selected national parks.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 16, KWS said the shuttle services will operate on specific days throughout the festive season under the Jiachilie in Kenya Parks holiday campaign.

According to the agency, the services will be available at the Nairobi National Park, Aberdare National Park, and Lake Nakuru National Park.

In announcing the move, KWS said the service will resume starting this weekend and will run on limited days during the holiday period.

"Starting this weekend, 20th December, we’re bringing back the bus shuttle service on weekends and public holidays only through the festive season as part of the Jiachilie in Kenya Parks holiday campaign.

"Explore our parks with ease at Nairobi National Park, Aberdare National Park, and Lake Nakuru National Park," the agency announced.

At Nairobi National Park, shuttle charges for Citizens and East African Community (EAC) visitors are set at KSh1,500 for adults and KSh750 for children, while residents will pay KSh2,000 for adults and KSh1,000 for children.

Two trips will be available daily at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with the pickup point at the Nairobi National Park Main Gate.

For Aberdare National Park, Citizens and EAC visitors will pay KSh1,000 for adults and KSh750 for children, while residents will be charged KSh1,500 for adults and KSh1,000 for children.

The shuttle will operate one trip at 9:00 a.m., with pickup at the Post Office in Nyeri.

At Lake Nakuru National Park, shuttle fees for Citizens and EAC visitors are KSh1,750 for adults and KSh850 for children, while residents will pay KSh2,000 for adults and KSh1,000 for children.

Two daily trips are scheduled at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with pickup at the Railways area near the police station.