Editor's Review The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has issued a warning over anticipated heavy rainfall expected to affect 13 counties between 27th and 30th December.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has issued a warning over anticipated heavy rainfall expected to affect 13 counties between 27th and 30th December.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, the ministry noted that parts of the southeastern lowlands will experience significant rainfall at the start of the period before conditions begin to ease toward the end of December.

The counties listed in the advisory are Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, the Southern parts of Kitui, Taita-Taveta, and Kwale.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected in parts of the Southeastern lowlands on 27th December 2025. It is projected to reduce in intensity on 30th December 2025," the statement read.

The ministry further warned that the rainfall is expected to strengthen and spread to several other regions of the country over the following two days.

"The rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm/24hrs and spread to parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, as well as the Southern parts of the Coastal region of Kenya on 28th and 29th December 2025," the statement added.

File image of heavy rains experienced in Nairobi

As a result, residents in the affected areas have been urged to take precautionary measures and closely monitor official advisories.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) predicted rainfall across six regions during the Christmas period.

In a weather forecast issued on Wednesday, December 24, the Met Department said rainfall was expected over the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin regions.

The weatherman also predicted that showers would persist in the Coastal and South-Eastern lowlands regions.

"Rains over mostly the southern half of the country, with rainfall expected to continue over a few areas of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, and the South-eastern lowlands," read the weather forecast in part.

According to KMD, the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley were expected to receive morning rains in a few areas, with showers likely over isolated places in the afternoons and at night.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, mornings were expected to be cloudy with light rains giving way to sunny intervals. Showers were expected in a few areas during the afternoons and at night.

The department also predicted that maximum daytime temperatures of above 30°C were expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya, as well as parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.