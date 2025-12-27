Editor's Review Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has opened up on his last interaction with President William Ruto and his relationship with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview aired on Friday, December 26, the MP revealed that he last spoke with Ruto before the end of his tenure as chair of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee.

"The last time we spoke was during the last moments I served as chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee," he said.

On his relationship with Gachagua, Nyoro said he has made a decision to avoid political enmity, noting that he considers Gachagua a friend.

"In politics, I decided that I will not have any enemies. Rigathi Gachagua is my friend," he added.

Nyoro further revealed that he opposed discussions around impeaching Gachagua, stating that he informed those pushing the idea that he would not take part in such efforts.

"I did not agree with the debate to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. I told those propagating it that I would not be participating," he further said.

At the same time, Nyoro argued that Kenya currently lacks a functional opposition, warning that it creates conditions for unchecked power if citizens are not adequately informed.

"In Kenya, now there is no opposition. When you have a government that can ride on the ignorance of the people not having information, they become a monster," he stated.

File image of Ndindi Nyoro

Looking ahead to the 2027 General Election, Nyoro noted that none of the current parties or alliances will survive in their present form onto the ballot.

"The parties you know currently and the formations as they are now, none will be on the ballot in 2027," he declared.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Nyoro called out the government over its handling of the Saba Saba protests, accusing it of failure to protect citizens and businesses.

Speaking on Thursday, July 10, Nyoro said the government is responsible for the chaos and tragedy that unfolded during the protests.

He also sympathised with the family of over 50 Kenyans who have lost their lives in the recent anti-government protests.

"I stand here to send my condolences to the family of over 50 Kenyans who have lost their lives in the hands of the government for the last one month alone.

"Whatever happened on Monday, July 7, the government must bear all the responsibility for all the businesses burned and all the lives lost," he said.

Nyoro also raised concerns over the effectiveness of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), questioning whether the state had knowledge of the unrest.

"And I have some questions for the people and government; was there intelligence that there was mayhem to be vetted upon the people of Kenya? If there was no intelligence, I want to remind them, taxpayers in Kenya are giving the government Ksh50 billion for intelligence gathering alone.

"Therefore, if the government did not have information that such things would happen, then they have no business calling themselves government," he added.