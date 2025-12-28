Editor's Review The MCA died while on treatment at the county referral hospital.

Porro Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Patrick Lerte is dead.

Patrick Lerte was announced dead on Sunday morning, December 28.

The MCA is said to have suffered a short illness that saw his admission at the Samburu County Referral Hospital.

Lerte's demise was confirmed by County Assembly Clerk Fred Lenapeer.

According to the clerk, Lerte had been unwell for a brief period before his condition deteriorated, leading to his admission at the county referral facility, where he later succumbed.

Leaders from Samburu eulogised the deceased as a devoted public servant who faithfully served the people of Porro Ward with unwavering commitment and passion.

During his tenure, Lerte was recognised for driving grassroots development, pushing for better service delivery, and representing his constituents with humility and steadfast diligence.

Clerk Lenapeer extended sympathies to the family, friends, colleagues, and people of Porro Ward, honouring the late MCA as a diligent and reliable leader whose passing leaves a profound void in the Assembly and throughout Samburu County.

"It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Hon. Patrick Lerte Mca Poro Ward, Samburu West. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, colleagues in the assembly, the people of Poro ward and the entire Samburu County during this moment of mourning. May his soul rest in peace," mourned Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda.

"It’s with shock that we learn of the demise of Hon Patrick Lerte, MCA Porro Ward. Our condolences to his family and our people from Porro Ward. May his soul rest in eternal peace," mourned Samburu North MP Eli Letipila.

Lerte was elected in 2022 on an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket, then a constituent party of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

It is not lost that the party, previously led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, folded in January 2025 to join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.