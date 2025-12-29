Editor's Review Pauline Njoroge has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against claims that he is behind the growing internal tensions within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Njoroge stated that the criticism directed at Uhuru Kenyatta is driven by discomfort over his continued popularity, including the warm reception he received during Raila Odinga’s funeral.

"It’s obvious that Uhuru Kenyatta’s popularity, even in ODM zones and the reception he got during Baba’s funeral, is really bothering some people. Instead of dealing with their own internal disagreements, they have decided to make him the scapegoat," she said.

Njoroge explained that ODM’s divisions are internal and revolve around differing views on cooperation with the current government.

"The truth is, ODM is divided from within. Some leaders are comfortable enjoying the benefits of the broad-based government and selling the party to that front, while others, especially the younger generation, are clearly not pro-government and want to take a different path. That disconnect is the real problem, not outsiders," she added.

Njoroge argued that Uhuru is not seeking elective office and should not be portrayed as a destabilising force within the party.

"When people refuse to face the hard reality, they look for a bogeyman to blame. Uhuru Kenyatta is not a candidate in 2027 and has nothing to gain from dividing ODM. What he is, is a widely respected and much-loved statesman. Let people stop the propaganda and unbearable intrigue," she concluded.

This comes barely a week after Njoroge revealed that she intends to contest for an elective county position in Nairobi in the 2027 general election.

In an interview on Tuesday, December 23, Njoroge stated that she plans to vie for a county-level position in Nairobi in 2027 but will announce further details about the specific seat at a later date.

She went on to express concern that the current leadership lacks an effective and people-oriented plan for the capital.

"I'm going to vie in Nairobi for a county post. I'll communicate that in due time. Nairobi needs a new plan because the plan that currently exists, or whatever those in power imagine is the plan, is not working for the people," she said.

Njoroge further explained that her motivation is rooted in the need for a fresh, service-driven approach to governing Nairobi, adding that she wants to actively participate in a team that can turn such a vision into tangible results for residents.

"We need a new plan for Nairobi, people-focused and service delivery-focused. And I want to be part of a team that actually delivers that plan, that new plan for Nairobi," she added.