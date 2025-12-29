Editor's Review The poster listed over 400 job opportunities across different departments.

The Kenya Railways Corporation has issued a warning to the public regarding a fraudulent job advertisement circulating on various social media platforms.

In a notice shared on Monday, December 29, the state corporation urged job seekers to exercise caution and verify any employment opportunities through official channels.

A fake job advertisement bearing the Kenya Railways logo and branding has been making rounds on social media, prompting the corporation to issue an urgent alert to protect unsuspecting job seekers from falling victim to fraudsters.

The counterfeit poster, titled "Job Advertisement, 2025," claims that Kenya Railways Corporation's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan aims to provide strategic direction for the rail transport sector to support the sector's contribution to national growth and economic development.

The fraudulent advertisement purports to invite applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill various positions across different operational areas. It lists multiple vacancies with reference numbers, including positions such as Sales & Marketing Manager, Passenger Services Manager, Transport Manager, Security Officers, Registered Nurses, Assistant positions, Data Entry Clerks, Drivers, Receptionists, Store Managers, and Legal Services Managers, among others.

The fake poster instructs applicants to send their applications to an email address: [email protected], with a deadline of November 30, 2025. It also states that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

Kenya Railways has flagged the circulating image as ‘fake’ and issued a strong warning to the public.

"We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing rounds on various social media platforms," the corporation stated in its official notice. "We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website: krc.co.ke."

Kenya Railways Corporation Director Philip Mainga.



This is not the first time Kenya Railways has had to deal with fraudulent recruitment schemes. Fake job opportunities have been in circulation across various government agencies, with scammers exploiting desperate job seekers.

In September, Kenya Railways had flagged a similar fake job advertisement that was circulating on social media.

The digital card, also bearing the emblem and identity of the corporation, announced that at least 460 jobs were available, advertising multiple positions including sales and marketing managers, drivers, cleaners, data entry clerks, and receptionists.

At the time, the agency issued a quick clarification, notifying the public that no such vacancies existed.

Kenya Railways emphasized that its job postings are normally listed on its official website and that it doesn't outsource recruitment services.

Authorities continue to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious job advertisements.

Job seekers are advised to always verify employment opportunities directly through official websites and communication channels before sharing personal information or making any payments.